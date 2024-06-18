Agile Cloud Consulting Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

"Agile Cloud Consulting is experiencing exponential growth, but our team remains our greatest asset. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents," said CEO and Founder Sharif Shaalan. Post this

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Best Workplace. Agile Cloud Consulting is experiencing exponential growth, but our team remains our greatest asset. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents," said CEO and Founder Sharif Shaalan.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About Agile Cloud Consulting

Agile Cloud Consulting believes in taking a holistic approach to business solutions. Combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of client's needs, the firm is a leading provider in enabling companies to leverage the power of technology to grow.

With specialized expertise in Salesforce, Snowflake and custom software development, Agile Cloud Consulting delivers a range of services that encompasses everything from implementation to ongoing support. Beyond this, the company excels in platform-agnostic data migrations, system integrations, and product development services. Agile Cloud Consulting is a Salesforce Summit Partner, Salesforce PDO Partner, and Snowflake Services Partner.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Sharif Shaalan, Agile Cloud Consulting, 1 (888) 244-5350, [email protected], https://agilecloudconsulting.com/

SOURCE Agile Cloud Consulting