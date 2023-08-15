Agile Cloud Consulting Ranks No. 1786 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"We are proud to be recognized among the most successful businesses in America. This achievement reflects the dedication of our talented team and our commitment to innovation and growth. We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory as we help our clients leverage the power of technology." Tweet this

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"We are proud to be recognized among the most successful businesses in America. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our talented team and our commitment to innovation and growth. We look forward to continuing our upward trajectory as we help our clients leverage the power of technology," said Sharif Shaalan, CEO and Founder of Agile Cloud Consulting.

About Agile Cloud Consulting

Agile Cloud Consulting believes in taking a holistic approach to business solutions. Combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of client's needs, the company is a leading provider in enabling companies to leverage the power of technology to grow.

With specialized expertise in Salesforce and Snowflake, Agile Cloud Consulting delivers a range of services that encompasses everything from implementation to ongoing support. Beyond this, the company excels in platform-agnostic data migrations, system integrations, and product development services. Agile Cloud Consulting is a Salesforce Crest Partner, Salesforce PDO Partner, and Snowflake Services Partner. Agile Cloud Consulting makes the Inc. 5000 for the second time with three-year revenue growth of 312% percent.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

