Agile Cloud Consulting's Sharif Shaalan Honored as Silver Stevie Award Winner® in 2024 American Business Awards®

"It's an honor to be named a Stevie Award winner. Starting and growing Agile Cloud Consulting has been the most rewarding experience of my career, and I have our team and the Salesforce ecosystem to thank for it," said Sharif Shaalan. Post this

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Sharif Shaalan was nominated in the category of Best Entrepreneur - Business & Professional Services.

Sharif is the Founder and CEO of Agile Cloud Consulting, and a distinguished Salesforce MVP Hall of Fame member. With many years of experience in the Salesforce ecosystem, Sharif has amassed an impressive track record in leading Salesforce and custom development projects for companies of all sizes.

"It's an honor to be named a Stevie Award winner. Starting and growing Agile Cloud Consulting has been the most rewarding experience of my career, and I have our team and the Salesforce ecosystem to thank for it," said Sharif Shaalan.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Agile Cloud Consulting

Agile Cloud Consulting believes in taking a holistic approach to business solutions. Combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of client's needs, the firm is a leading provider in enabling companies to leverage the power of technology to grow.

With specialized expertise in Salesforce, Snowflake and custom software development, Agile Cloud Consulting delivers a range of services that encompasses everything from implementation to ongoing support. Beyond this, the company excels in platform-agnostic data migrations, system integrations, and product development services. Agile Cloud Consulting is a Salesforce Summit Partner, Salesforce PDO Partner, and Snowflake Services Partner.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Public Relations, Agile Cloud Consulting, 1 (888) 244-5350, [email protected], https://agilecloudconsulting.com/

SOURCE Agile Cloud Consulting