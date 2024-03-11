Agile Cloud Consulting's Wendy Davis Named as Finalist in 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

"On behalf of the entire Agile Cloud Consulting team, we'd like to congratulate Wendy on this award. Wendy has played an instrumental role in shaping our client experience and this is truly a well-deserved accolade," said Sharif Shaalan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agile Cloud Consulting. Post this

The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, April 12 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 47 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services, solution providers, and thought leadership initiatives.

Throughout her career, Wendy has been a trailblazer in establishing the foundations of customer success. As Agile Cloud Consulting's Chief Experience Officer, Wendy's consulting and industry experience paved the way for hundreds of organizations to have positive experiences with technology.

"2024 Finalists have every reason to be proud of their achievements and the recognition they've received from the Stevie judges," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "We invite every Finalist organization to bring their teams together at the April 12 awards banquet in Las Vegas to celebrate their recognition together."

"On behalf of the entire Agile Cloud Consulting team, we'd like to congratulate Wendy on this award. Wendy has played an instrumental role in shaping our client experience and this is truly a well-deserved accolade," said Sharif Shaalan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agile Cloud Consulting.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Agile Cloud Consulting

Agile Cloud Consulting believes in taking a holistic approach to business solutions. Combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of client's needs, the firm is a leading provider in enabling companies to leverage the power of technology to grow.

With specialized expertise in Salesforce, Snowflake and custom software development, Agile Cloud Consulting delivers a range of services that encompasses everything from implementation to ongoing support. Beyond this, the company excels in platform-agnostic data migrations, system integrations, and product development services. Agile Cloud Consulting is a Salesforce Summit Partner, Salesforce PDO Partner, and Snowflake Services Partner.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, Inc, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

