Agile Group Awarded Coveted GSA OASIS+ Small Business Contract

Agile Group has received the GSA OASIS+ contract, opening doors to expanded federal contracting opportunities and long-term growth.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agile Group is excited to announce it was recently awarded a highly competitive GSA OASIS+ contract, a government-wide contracting vehicle that expands access to federal procurement opportunities for service-based solutions.
"As a GSA OASIS+ contract holder, Agile Group will have the opportunity to compete for a wide range of Government contracts across federal agencies," said Britain Harvey, President of Agile Group. "OASIS+ is a real door opener and will facilitate our long-term growth strategy."
The General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (GSA OASIS+) is a multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle that streamlines the government procurement process for complex professional services. It replaces and expands upon the original OASIS program with a broader scope and increased flexibility.
Through the OASIS+ contract, federal agencies can access a full range of innovative solutions from highly qualified businesses. OASIS+ also removes barriers to entry, benefiting small businesses. Agile Group, an SBA-certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is poised to compete with established industry leaders across sectors.
Based in Albuquerque, NM, and Washington, D.C., Agile Group is a niche project, training, and communication management firm delivering innovative solutions and substantial value to government and commercial organizations. Agile Group's specialties lie in strategic management for the federal government, construction, architecture, engineering, oil and gas, healthcare, security, and transportation industries.
With the OASIS+ award, Agile Group is well-positioned to compete for a wide range of Government contracts, expanding team expertise, and driving growth.
