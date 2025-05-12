Agile Group Awarded Coveted GSA OASIS+ Small Business Contract

"OASIS+ is a real door opener and will facilitate our long-term growth strategy." — Britain Harvey, President, Agile Group Post this

The General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (GSA OASIS+) is a multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle that streamlines the government procurement process for complex professional services. It replaces and expands upon the original OASIS program with a broader scope and increased flexibility.

Through the OASIS+ contract, federal agencies can access a full range of innovative solutions from highly qualified businesses. OASIS+ also removes barriers to entry, benefiting small businesses. Agile Group, an SBA-certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is poised to compete with established industry leaders across sectors.

Based in Albuquerque, NM, and Washington, D.C., Agile Group is a niche project, training, and communication management firm delivering innovative solutions and substantial value to government and commercial organizations. Agile Group's specialties lie in strategic management for the federal government, construction, architecture, engineering, oil and gas, healthcare, security, and transportation industries.

With the OASIS+ award, Agile Group is well-positioned to compete for a wide range of Government contracts, expanding team expertise, and driving growth.

