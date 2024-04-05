Albuquerque-based Agile Group proudly announces the elevation of Josephine Vasiljevic to Vice President, effective March 9, 2024. Recognized for her exceptional leadership and strategic prowess, Vasiljevic will spearhead key initiatives, drive business growth, and foster team development in her new role. Her promotion underscores Agile Group's commitment to nurturing internal talent and empowering leadership. Owners Maria Canales and Britain Harvey express excitement for Vasiljevic's contributions and anticipate her continued success in guiding Agile Group to new heights.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agile Group Names Josephine Vasiljevic Vice President, Charting Course for Future Success

—Agile Group proudly announces the promotion of Josephine Vasiljevic to the esteemed position of Vice President, effective March 9, 2024. Mrs. Vasiljevic's remarkable leadership, strategic acumen, and dedication have driven Agile Group's success.

In her new role, Mrs. Vasiljevic will spearhead strategic initiatives, oversee operational excellence, foster team development, drive business growth, manage financial strategies, and cultivate strong stakeholder relations. Her promotion underscores Agile Group's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting internal leadership.

"We are thrilled to appoint Josephine Vasiljevic as Vice President in recognition of her exceptional contributions and unwavering commitment to Agile Group's success," commented Maria Canales and Britain Harvey, the company's owners. "Her promotion exemplifies our dedication to recognizing and empowering talent within our organization."

"Josephine's proven track record of leadership and innovation makes her the ideal candidate to drive Agile Group's continued growth and success," added Maria and Brit. "We are confident she will excel in her new role and lead Agile Group to new heights."

Join us in congratulating Josephine Vasiljevic on her well-deserved promotion to Vice President. We eagerly anticipate her continued contributions to Agile Group's prosperity.

About Agile Group:

Agile Group is a leading innovative technology, consulting, and project management solutions provider. We are committed to excellence and client satisfaction and empower businesses to adapt, evolve, and thrive in today's dynamic marketplace.

