AgileThought appoints senior digital executive as CEO to drive strategic growth

Mr. Haran was also previously President and Chief Revenue Officer at Xoriant, a leading global engineering services company with strong expertise in digital engineering and emerging technologies, where he was responsible for driving profitable growth.

Throughout his 30+ year career, Mr. Haran has held several sales, services and operational leadership positions for major companies including Sasken, Aricent, Persistent Systems, and Lucent Technologies. He is a global leader, having lived and worked in Latin America, Europe, and the USA.

"Hari has a track record for building great organizations. In each of his roles, he has created significant value for customers, shareholders, and employees. He combines cross-industry sector experience, deep technology expertise and customer-centric service" said Sumeet Gupta, who has served as Interim CEO since January 2024 and will transition to Chairman of the Board to continue supporting AgileThought with strategic initiatives.

Commenting on his appointment, Hari Haran said, "I look forward to working with AgileThought's employees as we use advanced digital tools and AI to help our clients optimize processes and maximize end-customer experiences. AgileThought brings a deep team with a forward-thinking set of capabilities and I have long admired the company for its dedicated client centric focus."

Mr. Haran graduated from Indian Institute of Technology with a B.Tech in Engineering, an MBA from University of Louisiana, and an MS in Computer Science from Illinois Institute of Technology. He has also attended the Management Program at Wharton.

About AgileThought

AgileThought is a leading digital transformation and AI services firm with diversity across markets and industries. For years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, cloud specialists, data & AI scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and across Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate digitization across the enterprise.

