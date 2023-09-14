Agilix Solutions: A Century of Excellence in Electrical Distribution and Innovation

"As we celebrate 100 years of achievement, we honor our heritage while looking ahead to a strong future defined by growth, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction," said Mike Stanfill, CEO of Agilix Solutions. Tweet this

Steady Growth and New Leadership (1940s - 1950s)

The 1940s witnessed French Gerleman's sales surpassing the $100,000 milestone, while 1954 saw the company expand to eight employees. In 1964, leadership transitioned with the passing of Charles C. French, as Albert E. French assumed the presidency, paving the way for further expansion.

Milestones and Innovation (1960s - 1970s)

Notable achievements in the 1960s and 1970s included relocation to accommodate St. Louis's Busch Stadium II and crossing the $1 million sales threshold in 1974. Embracing internal systems integration complemented industrial automation, underscoring French Gerleman's commitment to innovation.

Diversification and Expansion (1980s - 1990s)

The formation of a construction division, the opening of additional branches, and the introduction of integration services in the 1980s signaled diversification and paved the way for the company to take a leading role in industrial automation. Venturing into data communications and networking in 1995 positioned French Gerleman as a comprehensive technology solutions provider.

Technological Advancement and Growth (2000s)

French Gerleman embraced technological advances and expanded into power transmission, substantiating its market presence. Annual sales surpassing $100 million in 2006 demonstrated sustained growth and relevance.

2021: French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions Merge to Form a Regional Powerhouse

The merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions in 2021 was a seamless union, driven by a shared vision to expand product and service offerings while enhancing the customer experience. The newly formed company, Agilix Solutions, serves more than 8,000 customers from 13 branches in six states.

A Vision for the Future

"The history of this company is really a story about people - the employees who have dedicated their professional lives to creating exceptional experiences for our valued customers," said Steve French, COO and fifth generation owner. "We've witnessed numerous evolutions in the industries we serve and the products we offer, but delivering unparalleled service has been the common thread throughout our journey."

About Agilix Solutions:

Agilix Solutions, formed in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, is among the 50 largest U.S. electrical supply distributors. The company collaborates with leading manufacturers of automation, electrical, datacom, power transmission, safety, industrial supply, lighting, and solar solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.goagilix.com.

