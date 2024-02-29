Agilix Solutions Embraces Digital Transformation with New Rockwell Automation Authorization

"Our goal at Agilix Solutions is to help you address your business challenges through strategic technology investments," said Mike Stanfill, CEO at Agilix Solutions. Post this

Agilix Solutions acknowledges the pressing need for manufacturers to invest in innovative solutions to tackle current and emerging business obstacles. To support clients in making well-informed decisions, the company has developed a customized customer engagement approach. By harnessing internal proficiency and a strong network of partners, Agilix engages in collaborative discovery and feedback sessions with clients. This process culminates in delivering a comprehensive roadmap that enables clients to grasp and address their individual requirements effectively. The solutions provided are designed to be scalable both in terms of technology and cost, all aimed at driving immediate business results.

Through this partnership, Agilix Solutions gains access to a robust suite of innovative software empowering end-to-end manufacturing operations visibility, streamlining maintenance and revolutionizing the use of industrial data. Coupled with expert enablement and support from Rockwell Automation, Agilix Solutions is empowered to accelerate clients' digital transformation initiatives.

"Our goal at Agilix Solutions is to help you address your business challenges through strategic technology investments," said Mike Stanfill, CEO at Agilix Solutions. "We understand the significance of Industry 4.0, and our inclusion in the Rockwell IS VAR program further strengthens our commitment to guiding customers through their digital transformation."

This strategic alliance not only solidifies Agilix Solutions as a leader in the industry but also positions it as a key player in the digital transformation landscape. For more information on Agilix Solutions visit http://www.goAgilix.com/ISVAR.

About Agilix Solutions:

Agilix Solutions is one of the 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States, with a rich legacy spanning nearly 130 years. Formed in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, Agilix serves the industrial, commercial, and construction markets. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Agilix operates 13 branches across six states in the Midwest and Mid-South.

Media Contact

Lauren Kolbe, Agilix Solutions, 636-379-3895, [email protected], www.goagilix.com

SOURCE Agilix Solutions