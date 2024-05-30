Agilix Solutions Moves into New Facility in Lenexa, Kansas

"2024 marks 30 years in Kansas City, and I'm so proud to celebrate that milestone with our colleagues in the West Region who have contributed to our growth and expansion," said Agilix CEO Mike Stanfill. Post this

"We are excited to be operational in this vast new building," said Craig Reynolds, Vice President of the Agilix West Region. "For the last several years, we've looked forward to increasing our warehouse space and our ability to stock even more of the automation, datacom, lighting, and other materials our customers need for their work."

Agilix Solutions, headquartered in St. Louis, has had a branch location in the Kansas City area since 1994. The new building is more than three times the size of the previous Agilix facility. It encompasses 90,000 square feet of warehouse space with eight dock doors and 12,000 square feet of office space, including a 50-person training room. Agilix employs 30 people in the Kansas City region, and nearly 400 companywide in its 13 branches.

"2024 marks 30 years in Kansas City, and I'm so proud to celebrate that milestone with our colleagues in the West Region who have contributed to our growth and expansion," said Agilix CEO Mike Stanfill. "The team has truly built a reputation for focusing on customer needs while delivering product and service excellence. Our new Kansas City home will further our capabilities and serve as an expanded Western hub for years to come."

For more information on Agilix Solutions visit http://www.goAgilix.com.

About Agilix Solutions:

Agilix Solutions is one of the 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States, and a leading distributor of products and services to the industrial, commercial and construction markets. Founded in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, the company's legacy spans nearly 130 years, providing products and solutions for customers through countless shifts in technology and workplace needs. Agilix has longstanding partnerships with leading manufacturers of automation, electrical, datacom, power transmission, safety, industrial supply, lighting and solar solutions, and a team of tenured specialists to serve customers' needs today and into the future. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Agilix operates 13 branches across six states.

Media Contact

Lauren Kolbe, Agilix Solutions, 636-379-3895, [email protected], www.goAgilix.com

SOURCE Agilix Solutions