Agilix Solutions Plans Move to Larger Kansas City-Area Facility

The Kansas City region has experienced significant sales growth, largely due to increased demand for construction solutions in the area Post this

"The Kansas City region has experienced significant sales growth, largely due to increased demand for construction solutions in the area," said Agilix CEO Mike Stanfill. "Our industrial customers also continue to grow, which is driving the need for automation products and services as well as necessities such as lighting, safety, and tools, among others. This expansion will enhance our ability to deliver promptly and efficiently to our customers in Kansas City and throughout our entire West Region."

Interior construction on the facility is currently underway, and Agilix is expected to begin warehouse operations there in February 2024.

"At Agilix we believe in adding value, and doing whatever it takes to meet our customers' needs," said Craig Reynolds, Vice President of the Agilix West Region. "As their needs have grown, we've been committed to making abundant resources available to help them compete and excel in their businesses. This includes skilled experts who have the knowledge and creativity to develop solutions for their challenges, as well as a vast inventory of products from best-in-class manufacturers. Our customers know they can count on us, and this expansion demonstrates our commitment to serving their needs in solar, automation, datacom, lighting, and more."

Agilix employs 30 people in the Kansas City region, and nearly 400 companywide in its 13 branches in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Kansas, Arkansas, and Mississippi. The company continues to grow and is ranked among the largest privately held businesses in both St. Louis and Memphis.

For more information on Agilix Solutions visit http://www.goAgilix.com.

About Agilix Solutions:

Agilix Solutions is one of the 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States, and a leading distributor of products and services to the industrial, commercial and construction markets. Founded in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, the company's legacy spans nearly 130 years, providing products and solutions for customers through countless shifts in technology and workplace needs. Agilix has longstanding partnerships with leading manufacturers of automation, electrical, datacom, power transmission, safety, industrial supply, lighting and solar solutions, and a team of tenured specialists to serve customers' needs today and into the future. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Agilix operates 13 branches across six states.

Media Contact

Lauren Kolbe, Kolbeco, 6363793895, [email protected], www.kolbeco.net

SOURCE Agilix Solutions