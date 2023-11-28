Agilix Solutions Plans Move to Larger Kansas City-Area Facility

Agilix Solutions, a leading distributor of automation, electrical, datacom, safety and industrial products and services, has confirmed the purchase of a 102,000-square-foot building in Lenexa, Kansas.
ST. LOUIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agilix Solutions, a leading distributor of automation, electrical, datacom, safety and industrial products and services, has confirmed the purchase of a 102,000-square-foot building in Lenexa, Kansas. The building replaces the company's existing 36,000-square-foot branch, greatly expanding operations and positioning the region for future growth. Agilix is scheduled to commence operations at the new location in early 2024.
The Agilix Kansas City branch opened in 1994. The new building, located at 10960 Lakeview Avenue in Lenexa, will feature approximately 90,000 square feet of warehouse space and 12,000 square feet of office space. The facility will include a training room to accommodate up to 50 people, a sales counter, and eight dock doors to facilitate inbound and outbound shipping. The company's growth in recent years has led to the need for larger space.
"The Kansas City region has experienced significant sales growth, largely due to increased demand for construction solutions in the area," said Agilix CEO Mike Stanfill. "Our industrial customers also continue to grow, which is driving the need for automation products and services as well as necessities such as lighting, safety, and tools, among others. This expansion will enhance our ability to deliver promptly and efficiently to our customers in Kansas City and throughout our entire West Region."
Interior construction on the facility is currently underway, and Agilix is expected to begin warehouse operations there in February 2024.
"At Agilix we believe in adding value, and doing whatever it takes to meet our customers' needs," said Craig Reynolds, Vice President of the Agilix West Region. "As their needs have grown, we've been committed to making abundant resources available to help them compete and excel in their businesses. This includes skilled experts who have the knowledge and creativity to develop solutions for their challenges, as well as a vast inventory of products from best-in-class manufacturers. Our customers know they can count on us, and this expansion demonstrates our commitment to serving their needs in solar, automation, datacom, lighting, and more."
Agilix employs 30 people in the Kansas City region, and nearly 400 companywide in its 13 branches in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Kansas, Arkansas, and Mississippi. The company continues to grow and is ranked among the largest privately held businesses in both St. Louis and Memphis.
For more information on Agilix Solutions visit http://www.goAgilix.com.
About Agilix Solutions:
Agilix Solutions is one of the 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the United States, and a leading distributor of products and services to the industrial, commercial and construction markets. Founded in 2021 through the merger of French Gerleman and IAC Supply Solutions, the company's legacy spans nearly 130 years, providing products and solutions for customers through countless shifts in technology and workplace needs. Agilix has longstanding partnerships with leading manufacturers of automation, electrical, datacom, power transmission, safety, industrial supply, lighting and solar solutions, and a team of tenured specialists to serve customers' needs today and into the future. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Agilix operates 13 branches across six states.
Media Contact
Lauren Kolbe, Kolbeco, 6363793895, [email protected], www.kolbeco.net
SOURCE Agilix Solutions
Share this article