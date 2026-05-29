Agiloft Introduces Astra, Best-in-Class AI-Powered Contract Analysis Software Designed for Effortless Contract Management

Agiloft, a leader in contract management, announces the launch of Astra, setting the platform up as one of the best AI-powered contract analysis software designed to provide effortless, immediate contract review for small- to medium-sized businesses.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agiloft, a global leader in data-first Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, has launched Astra as one of the best Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered contract analysis software for small-to-medium businesses and individual users. Agiloft currently has a dedicated waitlist signup form for interested users.

Unlike traditional CLM products, the platform is built on a product-led growth model, enabling users to get started instantly with a freemium plan without speaking to a sales representative.

How Does Astra Transform Contract Review?

Astra helps users analyze, review and redline in minutes. It helps businesses eliminate bottlenecks, reduce legal risks and accelerate the deal cycle without the cost and complexity of traditional enterprise solutions. According to Agiloft, the platform "lets you apply your standards, identify risks and generate redlines for free in Microsoft Word so you can act on insight immediately."

With a free account, it removes traditional barriers to entry, enabling organizations to extract value from their contracts immediately without lengthy procurement cycles and expensive up-front investment.

Users can expect the following benefits from Astra:

Instant analysis: Immediately identifies key clauses, risks and obligations

Guided redlining: Offers suggestions to help users negotiate more favorable terms

Effortless onboarding: Allows users to sign up and analyze their first contract for free

Intuitive interface: Designed for business users, not just legal experts

Astra Clean Data Promise: The same data protections for free-tier Astra users as enterprise customers

A New Era of Contract Intelligence for Everyone

Astra expands Agiloft's portfolio, complementing its award-winning enterprise CLM platform. The launch of this AI-powered contract analysis platform is a strategic move to democratize contract intelligence, making powerful AI solutions available to a wider market, including freelancers, startups and growing businesses.

Traditional contract management was a reactive, post-signature process. Today, Astra transforms a system of record into a system of action.

By layering AI over static contracts, organizations can identify risks, assess opportunities hidden in existing agreements and align every contract with business strategy. Interested professionals can join the waitlist and be among the first to experience the future of contract intelligence.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is a trusted leader in the contract and CLM space. It aims to provide agile contract management solutions that drive business value and long-term success. The company offers comprehensive consulting services with its experienced team. Agiloft experts work with businesses of all sizes, offering 24/7 support and helping them achieve the best possible implementation of their services. Users can use Agiloft's Astra on day one, right off the waitlist.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Agiloft, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.agiloft.com/

SOURCE Agiloft