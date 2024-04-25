Aging Life Care Association® Launches "Ask an Aging Life Care Manager" Series to Support Family Caregivers and Solo Agers

"It's often an emergency or health diagnosis that pushes families to talk about care planning. Without a clear understanding of their loved ones' needs or effective advocacy strategies, they can quickly become overwhelmed." Post this

What: "Ask an Aging Life Care Manager" Series

When: Fridays May 3 , May 10 , May 17 , and May 31 (no session May 24 )

, , , and (no session ) Time: 4pm ET

Where: Virtual Session (Registration Required)

Registration: Visit aginglifecare.org to register

Kate Granigan, MSW, LICSW President of ALCA's Board of Directors, states, "It's often an emergency or health diagnosis that pushes families to talk about care planning. Without a clear understanding of their loved ones' needs or effective advocacy strategies, they can quickly become overwhelmed."

With the "Ask an Aging Life Care Manager" series, ALCA emphasizes the importance of open discussions and proactive planning to alleviate financial burdens and reduce stress for all parties involved.

Event Schedule:

One session most Fridays in May ( May 3 , 10, 17 & 31) at 4 pm ET

, 10, 17 & 31) at Small-group discussions with an Aging Life Care Manager®

Free of charge in honor of Aging Life Care™ Month

"Ask an Aging Life Care Manager" series is a complimentary virtual platform to introduce people to the resources and services offered by Aging Life Care Professionals®. These experts offer a holistic, client-centered approach to care, specializing in crisis intervention, housing, health and disability, advocacy, family legal needs, and financial and local resources.

ALCA CEO Julie Wagner hopes these conversations will raise awareness about the Aging Life Care field, emphasizing, "With a growing number of individuals choosing to 'solo age' or live apart from immediate family, ALCA wants people to know that help is available."

Registration for the "Ask an Aging Life Care Manager" series is open now and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information and to register, visit aginglifecare.org.

About the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA)

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2,000 members nationwide, Aging Life Care Professionals® have cared for about two million older adults over its history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements. Members may be trained in several fields including, but not limited to counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit http://www.aginglifecare.org.

