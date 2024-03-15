Aging Life Care Association® Survey Finds Increase of Loneliness Post Pandemic

Loneliness can be a factor even when a professional care provider or family caregiver is engaged; it can be challenging to attend to quality-of-life issues when care needs to be addressed first. Post this

"During the pandemic, we all turned to technology to stay connected – Facetime, Zoom, social media – and this was incredibly beneficial for many clients, but not all aging adults are so tech savvy," says Kate Granigan, MSW, LICSW President of ALCA Board of Directors and practicing Aging Life Care Manager. "While virtual visits with family or friends are still a great tool, we find that in person connections are most effective."

According to the survey, in-person visits with family and friends are the best medicine for loneliness. But for situations where that can't happen frequently, Aging Life Care Managers find utilizing caregivers for social engagement to be effective. Other ways to help aging adults combat loneliness include:

Social engagement programs

Mental health professional

Virtual visits and technology (Facetime, Zoom)

Faith-based organizations

Aging Life Care Managers are incorporating more social engagement and therapeutic activity programs into clients' care plans when possible. These types of programs are on the rise and becoming more available across the country, says Granigan.

ALCA Board Member Nina Pflumm Herndon helped create such a program when her team of Aging Life Care Professionals saw that many older adults – despite getting great quality care – were seeing quality of life suffering due to loneliness and isolation.

"Loneliness can be a factor even when a professional care provider or family caregiver is engaged; it can be challenging to attend to quality-of-life issues when care needs to be addressed first," says Herndon. "To help combat loneliness, our team of therapeutic activity specialists help reconnect clients with a sense of purpose and meaning based on their unique interests and abilities, so they are experiencing more joyful moments. The sessions can be a salve for the pain of loneliness by building a connection to others and lifting their spirits."

For more on how an Aging Life Care Manager can help older adults and/or family caregivers alleviate the burdens of social isolation and loneliness visit http://www.aginglifecare.org.

Media Contact

Bonnie Leko-Shapiro, Aging Life Care Association, 5208818008, [email protected], Aging Life Care Association

Julie Wagner, Aging Life Care Association, 5208818008, [email protected], Aging Life Care Association

Twitter

SOURCE Aging Life Care Association