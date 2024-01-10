Aging Life Care Association® Welcomes New Board President

"Changing family structures and the continuing effects of the COVID pandemic mean the time is right for a transformation in how we envision and support our aging population." Kate Granigan Post this

Granigan is the CEO of LifeCare Advocates, an Aging Life Care management company based in Newton, Massachusetts. She has over 25 years of experience as a geriatric social worker, a master's in social work, and is a licensed independent clinical social worker in the State of Massachusetts.

"Aging Life Care Managers are key to ensuring society's success in helping our older family, friends, and neighbors get appropriate and accessible care as demographics shift," says Granigan. "Changing family structures and the continuing effects of the COVID pandemic mean the time is right for a transformation in how we envision and support our aging population."

"We serve with compassion and knowledge, grit, and determination to achieve the best possible outcome for those whose lives we touch," says Granigan. "Together we are serving the most vulnerable, the most extraordinary, and the most courageous of individuals and families through an often-overwhelming maze of services and choices."

Granigan will serve a 1-year term as President of the Board. ALCA's Board of Directors is comprised of 11 professionals from across the country, including the President. Serving alongside Granigan in 2024 are:

Steven Barlam , MSW, LCSW, CMC (President Elect)

, MSW, LCSW, CMC (President Elect) Anne Sansevero, RN, MA, GNP, CCM (Past President)

Nina Pflumm Herndon, MA, CMC, RCFE, CLPR (Secretary Treasurer)

Lisa Kaufman , MS, CMC, CTRS

, MS, CMC, CTRS Barbara Levison, MA, MSW, CMC

Annette Murphy , BA, MSW, C-ASWCM

, BA, MSW, C-ASWCM Susy Murphy , BA, CMC

, BA, CMC Lina Supnet-Zapata , MBA, TxCG, CMC

, MBA, TxCG, CMC Jennifer Szakaly, MA, CMC

Elyse Weber-Sacks , MSW, LSW, CMC

About the Aging Life Care Association: The Aging Life Care Association was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. ALCA Members encompass a cross-section of fields related to long-term care including nursing, social work, and other allied professions focused on issues related to aging. They work with older adults, people with disabilities, and families who need assistance with caregiving and aging issues. Members must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements in addition to adhering to a Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice, setting them apart from other geriatric care managers. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit aginglifecare.org.

Media Contact

Bonnie Leko-Shapiro, Aging Life Care Association, 520881-8008, [email protected], aginglifecare.org

Facebook

SOURCE Aging Life Care Association