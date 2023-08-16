Aging Media Network Announces the Future Leaders Class of 2023

The Future Leaders Awards program presented by Aging Media Network recognizes leadership excellence at a variety of levels in care delivery and aging.

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aging Media Network, Inc., a WTWH Media Company, ("Aging Media") is pleased to announce the Future Leaders Class of 2023, showcasing the most promising talent in the behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior housing, and skilled nursing industries. These exemplary individuals represent strength, intuition and perseverance under some of the most challenging circumstances the senior care and behavioral health industries have ever seen.

Aging Media recognizes dynamic leaders, ages 40 and under, who are making a push to define the future of aging America. Each nominee's vision is unique, but they are all centered on improving customer experience and health outcomes above all else.

"The members of the Future Leaders Class of 2023 have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to enhancing the lives of seniors, families, and staff," stated George Yedinak, Executive Vice President - Healthcare and Co-Founder of Aging Media. "Individually, they have displayed a remarkable dedication to transcending their everyday responsibilities and embracing a forward-thinking approach towards the future of aging."

This year's Future Leaders class recognizes individuals across the care continuum, all of whom will be featured in upcoming Aging Media publications and invited to Aging Media's in-person conferences this fall.

PointClickCare is the exclusive sponsor for the 2023 behavioral health, senior housing, and skilled nursing awards.

"I couldn't be prouder to celebrate the achievements of our industry's future leaders who are shaping the future of senior care," said Travis Palmquist, SVP & GM of Senior Care for PointClickCare, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. "Congratulations to this year's award recipients. The work you do today, and every day, is truly making a difference for our aging population."

Homecare Homebase serves as the exclusive sponsor for the 2023 home health, home care, hospice, and palliative care awards.

"We are lucky to be part of an industry that plays a pivotal role in the lives of our country's most vulnerable populations and are proud to have the opportunity to highlight the talented, driven and compassionate leaders who are shaping the future of home-based care," said Scott Decker, CEO for Homecare Homebase.

For more information about the program and to view the complete Future Leaders Class of 2023, please visit futureleaders.agingmedia.com.

This year's Future Leaders Awards honorees are as follows:

Behavioral Health

David Aziz - Vice President, Integrated Behavioral Health and Enterprise Strategy, LifeStance Health, Inc.

- Vice President, Integrated Behavioral Health and Enterprise Strategy, LifeStance Health, Inc. Erin Burke - CEO & Founder, Hansei Solutions

- CEO & Founder, Hansei Solutions Michelle Feng - Chief Clinical Officer, Executive Mental Health

- Chief Clinical Officer, Executive Mental Health Sara Litvak - CEO, Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

- CEO, Behavioral Health Center of Excellence Morgan Matthews - Vice President, Partnerships, Connections Health Solutions

- Vice President, Partnerships, Connections Health Solutions Amit Parikh - Chief Medical Officer, Bend Health

- Chief Medical Officer, Bend Health Arpan Parikh - Chief Clinical Officer, SOL Mental Health

- Chief Clinical Officer, SOL Mental Health Stephen Parker - Behavioral Health Planner, Stantec

- Behavioral Health Planner, Stantec Andrew Sfreddo - Senior Director & Head of Behavioral Healthcare, Blueprint, HCRE

- Senior Director & Head of Behavioral Healthcare, Blueprint, HCRE Ben Spielberg - CEO, Bespoke Treatment

Home Health & Home Care

Jeffrey Briggs - Director of Intake, Family & Nursing Care

- Director of Intake, Family & Nursing Care Chelsea Chartowick - Human Resources Coordinator, Nascentia Health

- Human Resources Coordinator, Nascentia Health Jaron Clay - Vice President of Integrations, Care Advantage, Inc.

- Vice President of Integrations, Care Advantage, Inc. Katherine Davis - Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations, Vesta Healthcare

- Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations, Kristen Duell - EVP of Experience and Innovation, FirstLight

- EVP of Experience and Innovation, FirstLight Amanda Fabozzi - Director of Clinical Transformation, Medalogix

- Director of Clinical Transformation, Medalogix Vijay Kedar - Co-Founder and CEO, Tomorrow Health

- Co-Founder and CEO, Tomorrow Health Jordan Kunkel - Clinical Supervisor, Healing Hands Healthcare

- Clinical Supervisor, Healing Hands Healthcare Lauren McRae - Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Innovive Health

- Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Innovive Health Hannah Pearson - Vice President of Account Management and Client Success, Homecare Homebase

- Vice President of Account Management and Client Success, Homecare Homebase Chase Potter - VP, Professional Services, AlayaCare

- VP, Professional Services, AlayaCare April Stewart - Vice President, Access and Innovation, 24 Hour Home Care

- Vice President, Access and Innovation, 24 Hour Home Care Emily Undajon - Senior Vice President of Strategic Operations, Right at Home

Maria Warren - Vice President, McBee Associates

- Vice President, Regis Zamudio - Vice President of ElaraConnect, Elara Caring

Hospice & Palliative Care

Brittany Chambers - Director, Health Equity and Special Initiatives, Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC)

- Director, Health Equity and Special Initiatives, Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) Melissa Heiss - Vice President of Hospice, Jet Health

- Vice President of Hospice, Jet Health Drake Jarman - Senior Vice President of Growth, Hospice, Amedisys

- Senior Vice President of Growth, Hospice, Amedisys Vivek Mathew - VP of Marketing, Maxwell Healthcare Associates

- VP of Marketing, Maxwell Healthcare Associates Ethan McChesney - Policy Director, National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation

- Policy Director, National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation Jessica McGlory - CEO, Guaranteed

- CEO, Guaranteed Jason Parsons - Chief Strategy Officer, Blue Ridge Hospice

- Chief Strategy Officer, Blue Ridge Hospice Hayley Powell - Clinical Operations Manager, PalliCare, Inc.

- Clinical Operations Manager, PalliCare, Inc. Amy Rose - Director of Palliative Care Solutions, Axxess

- Director of Palliative Care Solutions, Axxess Anthony Spano - Director of Client Development, Netsmart

- Director of Client Development, Netsmart Sonya Young - Consultant III, Kaiser Permanente

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Jamisyn Becker - Marketing & Innovation Director, John Knox Village of Florida, Inc.

Christine Boultbee - Interior Designer, Kasian Architecture Interior Design and Planning Ltd.

- Interior Designer, Kasian Architecture Interior Design and Planning Ltd. Holly Case - Vice President of Sales, Retirement Unlimited, Inc.

- Vice President of Sales, Retirement Unlimited, Inc. Melissa Dillon - Corporate Director of Memory Care, Senior Resource Group

- Corporate Director of Memory Care, Senior Resource Group Kyle Exline - Director of Operations Management, Life Care Services

- Director of Operations Management, Life Care Services Megan Eyrich - Corporate Marketing Director, Baptist Retirement Communities of Georgia , Inc.

- Corporate Marketing Director, Baptist Retirement Communities of , Inc. Aurora Griffin - Director, Capital Acquisitions, Griffin Living

- Director, Capital Acquisitions, Courtney Hancock - Vice President of Clinical Services, Validus Senior Living

- Vice President of Clinical Services, Validus Senior Living Casey Hughes - Vice President, Senior Living, Harkins Builders

- Vice President, Senior Living, Harkins Builders George Kutnerian - President & CEO, Wellpointe, Inc.

- President & CEO, Wellpointe, Inc. Rachael Laudano - Executive Director, Masonicare

- Executive Director, Masonicare Courtney Lonseth - Executive Director, Spring Hills

- Executive Director, Phil Lord - Vice President of Operations, Solera Senior Living

- Vice President of Operations, Clyde McGraw - Vice President, Real Estate, Sunrise Senior Living

- Vice President, Real Estate, Sunrise Senior Living Summer Menegakis - VP, Marketing and Communications, Compass Community Living

- VP, Marketing and Communications, Compass Community Living Amanda Navolynski - Community Navigator, Mary's Woods

- Community Navigator, Mary's Woods Nicholas Richmond - Senior Director of Life Enrichment, Artis Senior Living

- Senior Director of Life Enrichment, Nicole Rozsa - Managing Director of Marketing, Arrow Senior Living Management

- Managing Director of Marketing, Arrow Senior Living Management Matt Sayre - VP of Construction Operations, Senior Living and Multifamily, Ryan Companies

- VP of Construction Operations, Senior Living and Multifamily, Ryan Companies Natallia Vittetoe - Associate Manager of Customer Success - Enterprise, iN2L + LifeLoop

- Associate Manager of Customer Success - Enterprise, iN2L + LifeLoop Amanda Waggy - Vice President of Sales, Retirement Unlimited, Inc.

Skilled Nursing

Eric Clark - Chief Executive Officer, Crest Healthcare Consulting

- Chief Executive Officer, Crest Healthcare Consulting Sarah Friede - SVP, Recruitment Services, Health Dimensions Group

- SVP, Recruitment Services, Health Dimensions Group Marie Lopez - Co-Administrator, Juniper Village The Spearly Center

- Co-Administrator, Juniper Village The Spearly Center Cody Meenan - Divisional Vice President of Operations, Saber Healthcare Group

- Divisional Vice President of Operations, Saber Healthcare Group Steve Nee - Chief Executive Operator, Diversicare

- Chief Executive Operator, Diversicare Kandis Poovey - Vice President of Culture & Engagement, Ignite Medical Resorts

- Vice President of Culture & Engagement, Ignite Medical Resorts Eric Rosenstock - Managing Director, Greystone

- Managing Director, Greystone Aubrey Simmons - RN Regional MDS Consultant, Champion Care

- RN Regional MDS Consultant, Champion Care Truman Vereen - Administrator, Principle Long Term Care

- Administrator, Principle Long Term Care Andrew Wolak - Chief Operating Officer, Century Healthcare Consulting

