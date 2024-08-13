Agital Secures No. 1600 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

To be one of the fastest-growing private companies in America was undoubtedly a goal of ours and is further proof that Agital is quickly becoming a high-impact player in the marketing industry," said Jeff Reynolds, CEO, Agital. Post this

"Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 is strong validation of our success as a company. To be one of the fastest-growing private companies in America was undoubtedly a goal of ours and is further proof that Agital is quickly becoming a high-impact player in the marketing industry," said Jeff Reynolds, CEO, Agital. "We are bringing together the top talent in digital marketing and building a data-driven agency, backed by powerful technology. As we continue to fully integrate our portfolio companies, I expect to see continued, rapid growth as we scale together."

"Congratulations to this year's honorees…for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.

"The leadership team that Jeff has assembled and the companies that have become a part of Agital as we grow include some of the most talented people in the industry," said Scott Smigler, Vice Chairman, Agital. "Our growth trajectory, the strength of this team, and the results we are driving on behalf of our clients is of utmost importance, but it is such a win for us to be recognized for the work we are doing on a daily basis."

This is Agital's first appearance on the Inc. 5000, and in the top half of the list no less, with 325% growth between 2020 and 2023. Since 2021, Agital has successfully created the leading data-driven marketing agency through the acquisition of seven innovative entrepreneur-led companies. With the additions of performance marketing agency Exclusive Concepts, integrated marketing firm Highnoon, digital marketing and advertising company REQ, social commerce trailblazer EK Creative, web and digital experiences creator WDG, world-class SEO expert Go Fish Digital, and leader in travel in tourism, Digital Edge, Agital continues to grow its presence with nearly 400 employees in over 35 states across the United States.

About Agital

Agital unites agile strategies and innovative technology to deliver marketing services that create measurable impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington, DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients' core business objectives. Agital's full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces, and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information about the methodology regarding the Inc. 5000 list, please visit here.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Media Contact

