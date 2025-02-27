Aglocell Selected by State of Illinois to Showcase Spectral Efficiency Technology Using AI

Aglocell has been chosen as one of six companies to exhibit in the State of Illinois booth at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, the premier event for the wireless industry.

WARRENVILLE, Ill. and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the premier event for the wireless industry, bringing together the latest innovations and trends in connectivity. This year, the MWC will be held in Barcelona, Spain from March 3rd to 7th. We are excited to announce that Aglocell has been chosen as one of six companies to exhibit in the State of Illinois booth.

The MWC is known as the world's largest and most influential connectivity event, attracting over 100,000 attendees from around the globe. This year, the State of Illinois booth will feature cutting-edge technologies and solutions from six hand-picked companies, including ours. Aglocell will be showcasing our revolutionary technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve spectral efficiency by up to 30%.

At our booth in Hall 7, Stand 7C21, we will be meeting with companies throughout the wireless ecosystem to discuss how our AI technology can help them achieve greater spectral efficiency. Our team will be providing live demonstrations of our technology and discussing its potential impact on the industry. We are excited to share our innovative solution with the attendees at MWC and to be a part of this prestigious event.

"We are honored to have been selected to exhibit at the State of Illinois booth at MWC. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our technology and its potential to revolutionize the wireless industry," said Bruce Peterson, CEO of Aglocell. "We are looking forward to meeting with industry leaders and discussing how our AI technology can help improve spectral efficiency and drive innovation in the wireless world."

If you are attending MWC, we invite you to stop by our booth to see a live demo of our technology and learn more about how it can benefit wireless carriers. We are excited to be a part of this event and to contribute to the advancement of the wireless industry. For more information about Aglocell and our technology, please visit our website. We look forward to seeing you at MWC!

Media Contact

Bruce Peterson, Aglocell, Inc., 1 16306649290, [email protected], Aglocell, Inc.

SOURCE Aglocell, Inc.