AGM Renovations Announces New AGM Renovations Program to Help Homeowners Offset Their High Mortgage Payment

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGM Renovations, the fully licensed and insured renovation experts, are excited to announce a new program to help homeowners offset their high mortgage payments.
The debut of the new program allows homeowners to bring in AGM Renovations to build a rental apartment in their basement. AGM Renovations then applies for a rental building permit for their client and designs the rental unit. One of the most significant benefits of the program is that the homeowner is not asked to pay AGM Renovations to build the rental apartment in their home. Finance companies, not homeowners, pay AGM Renovations for their services.
The burden of finding quality tenants who will pay top market dollar to rent the unit also falls upon AGM renovations.
"Understanding the burden monthly mortgage payments place on homeowners, our new AGM Renovations program will allow homeowners a way to earn $2,500 - $3,500 in monthly income," says Ivan Atanasov (owner and founder of AGM Renovations).
"This rental income comes with zero money down, zero interest, and zero payments made by the homeowner for the first year," continued Atanasov.
For those looking to learn more about the new program from the AGM Renovations team, the website can be visited at AGMRenovations.com. Countless online AGM Renovations reviews also speak to the program's benefits and the exceptional work AGM Renovations is known for.
About the AGM Renovations
AGM Renovations has been in the renovation business for almost two decades. With this experience, they are the renovation experts you can rely on. AGM Renovations has countless testimonials that stand witness to their 100% client satisfaction rates. AGM Renovations is committed to the work they do. AGM Renovations is known for providing exceptional quality renovation & finishing services throughout Canada and the United States. Customers can schedule a free estimate at any time.
Media Contact
AGM Renovations, AGM Renovations, 267-458-5015, [email protected], https://agmrenovations.com/
SOURCE AGM Renovations
