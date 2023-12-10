AGM Renovations Launches Lucrative Client Referral Program - Earn Cash Rewards and Offer Discounts to Friends and Family

AGM Renovations launches a Client Referral Program, enabling clients to earn $1,000 cash rewards and offering discounts to referred clients on renovation projects, emphasizing their commitment to quality and affordability.

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGM Renovations, renowned as the #1 renovation expert nationwide and the official partner of Mike Holmes, announces the launch of an exciting new Client Referral Program. This innovative program allows existing clients and supporters to refer new clients and receive substantial rewards for each successful referral.

"Do you want to make $1,000 cash in just one minute?" asks AGM Renovations. The process is straightforward and rewarding. When a homeowner or renovator refers a client - including family, friends, or colleagues - two significant benefits are unlocked. First, the referred new client receives a considerable discount of $2,000 to $5,000 off their renovation project. Second, the referrer is rewarded with a swift payment of $1,000 cash as soon as the referred project commences.

Here's How It Works:

Step 1: Refer AGM to someone planning a home renovation. Start by clicking on this referral link.

Step 2: Share or forward this AGM voucher to the referee to guarantee they receive an exclusive discount!

Step 3: Your referral receives up to $5,000 OFF on their renovation project.

Step 4: You receive a $1,000 referral reward immediately when your referee's project starts.

Step 5: Your referee benefits from top-quality renovations at unbeatable prices – guaranteed!

Step 6: Confirm the start of your referee's project and submit your referral invoice here to receive your payment.

"With over 20 years of experience and more than a thousand client projects completed in the last 12 months, we stand by our promise of delivering high-quality renovations at affordable prices," says Ivan Atanasov, owner and founder of AGM Renovations. "Our referral program is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our trust in the satisfaction of our clients."

The program also highlights AGM's transparency and honesty, offering high-quality renovations with finance options like $0 down, 0% interest, and $0 payments for 12 months. There's no cap on project referrals, meaning the more people you refer, the more you can earn.

AGM Renovations, a leader in the home renovation industry, is known for its exceptional workmanship, quality materials, timely project completion, and robust warranties. Fully licensed and insured, AGM Renovations is committed to honesty and transparency in all its dealings.

To learn more about AGM Renovations, find them at agmrenovations.com and agmbasements.com

