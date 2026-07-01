AGNT LAB Officially Launches AI Agent for Social Media Use Nationwide

"At AGNT LAB, we are leveraging the speed and reasoning of AI, allowing small businesses, as well as startups, an easy way to get their social media going and keep in the loop, during even the busiest of days," said Founder of AGNT LAB, Jamahal Winston. Post this

AGNT LAB automates your brand's social media using context-aware AI agents—create, schedule, engage, and convert. The company is AI-powered to automate organizational processes seamlessly.

The freemium version allows an entrepreneur or small business owner to schedule posts in one channel, as well as monitor comments, and direct messages with a history availability. The agent works for the social media channels of Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn. TikTok access will be available by the end of August. Beta users onboarded for more than 90 days can be upgraded with more capabilities in a discounted paid plan.

Visit: AGNT LAB and try out the beta version at no cost: https://www.agntlab.com/

The pro version includes the ability to level up with more agents and channels, and manage lead tracking with KPIs and analytics. At the max version level, the highest tier of service, the agents can respond to lead requests, providing (a) outreach content capabilities after a lead is received, (b) perform sentiment analysis of the lead, and (c) show the number of views of the posts.

"I've used the agent to support my social media posts, keeping me on track, and AGNT Lab has contributed to my productivity on a weekly basis. I can't wait to see what they will do next," said a satisfied beta user.

"Because we are AI-powered, unlike other social media platforms on the market today, we assist in the actual content generation phase, keeping it easy and managing content. You set the autonomy of the agents, and they are supervised. For every action, you are in complete control, and the system will ask permission to move to the next step, as well as learn your brand voice," Winston added.

Like other social media managers, AGNT LAB will auto-connect to your channels after your first experience, and be able to review your past content for your brand voice, he added. The agent or agents will have access to your library of images or graphics as well.

About AGNT LAB

AGNT LAB's mission is to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enable businesses to focus on strategic growth by leveraging the power of AI agents.

Jamahal Winston is a senior software engineer with more than 15 years of development experience and leads his team at AGNT LAB to think forward in new platforms that create efficiency and lightweight solutions that require no training, so your team is up and running in no time. He is the Founder and CEO of AGNT LAB, where he is building AI agents that help businesses automate social media through context-aware, human-supervised workflows. He has been writing code since the age of 12, when he first taught himself programming by building video games. He founded AGNT LAB with the vision of making intelligent AI agents accessible to organizations of all sizes. Beyond building the company, he is committed to strengthening the Midwest's AI ecosystem by collaborating with fellow founders and helping small businesses adopt AI to grow with confidence and efficiency.

AGNT LAB: https://www.agntlab.com/

Media Contact

Jamahal Winston, Founder, AGNT Labs, 1 708-543-5916, [email protected], https://www.agntlab.com/

Dawn Yankeelov, Aspectx, [email protected], www.aspectx.com

SOURCE AGNT Labs