AGON by AOC Expands Gaming Horizons with New G4 Series Monitors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGON by AOC, North America's premier gaming monitor brand and display specialist, is excited to unveil its latest innovation, the AOC G4 series of gaming monitors. Experience next-level performance, stunning visuals, and immersive gameplay with this state-of-the-art collection. The G4 series includes several standout models with more on the horizon.

AOC C27G4H

The AOC C27G4H is a 27-inch curved gaming monitor designed to elevate the gaming experience with its 1500R curvature, enhancing the field of vision and reducing eye strain. Boasting a high-performance 180 Hz refresh rate and a lightning-fast 0.5ms (MPRT) response time, this monitor ensures ultra-smooth visuals ideal for competitive gaming and fast-paced action. The VA panel delivers vibrant images with a dynamic contrast ratio of 3000:1, providing deep blacks and bright whites for stunning visuals. Equipped with AdaptiveSync technology, the AOC C27G4H offers seamless gameplay with no tearing or stuttering. Its ergonomic design features tilt, swivel, and height adjustment options, and VESA compatibility for versatile mounting solutions. This monitor is perfect for gamers seeking superior performance and immersive visuals.

AOC CQ27G4H

The 27'' AOC CQ27G4H Fast VA Curved monitor offers an exceptional gaming experience with its 144 Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms MPRT, reducing ghosting and blurring for smooth gameplay. The VA panel ensures deeper blacks and vivid images with high contrast. Equipped with AOC Low Input Lag mode, this monitor enhances raw response time, ideal for competitive gaming.

AOC C27G4ZH

The AOC C27G4ZH is a 27" Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor designed for ultra-fast performance with FHD 1080p resolution, a stunning 0.3ms response time, and a blazing 280 Hz refresh rate. Featuring HDMI/DP connectivity and height adjustability, this monitor is perfect for immersive gaming on Xbox, PS5, and Switch. The C27G4ZH delivers exceptional visuals and reliability for the most demanding gamers.

AOC CQ27G4ZH

The AOC CQ27G4ZH, featuring a 27" QHD display and an ultra-fast 280 Hz refresh rate, will be available in November 2024.

AOC Raises the Bar with its Re-Spawned Warranty

AGON by AOC sets the bar for gaming monitor coverage with its Re-Spawned Warranty. AGON and AGON Pro models are covered by an industry-leading 4-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 4-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor). AOC Gaming (G Series) models are covered by a 3-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 3-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor).

Availability

AOC C27G4H is available on Amazon at $169.99.

AOC CQ27G4H is available on Amazon at $209.99.

AOC C27G4ZH is available on Amazon at $189.99.

AOC CQ27G4ZH will be available November 2024 on Amazon at $399.99.

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped into three categories: AOC Gaming for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for Esports enthusiasts and professional Esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

