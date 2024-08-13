AGON by AOC Launches AGON PRO AG276QZD2 QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

Monitor company AGON by AOC Launches new QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGON by AOC, North America's premier gaming monitor brand and display specialist, proudly presents the AGON PRO AG276QZD2, the newest member of the AGON PRO series. This cutting-edge 26.5" (67.3 cm) gaming monitor boasts a QD-OLED panel, an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 ms GtG response time, and G-Sync eliminating screen tearing and reducing stuttering, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking superior performance.

"At AGON by AOC, we are committed to delivering leading-edge technology that elevates the gaming experience. The AG276QZD2's combination of stunning visuals, rapid response times, and sleek design truly sets a new standard in the gaming monitor industry," says James Melendez, General Manager at TPV USA Corp.

State-of-the-art QD-OLED technology

The AGON PRO AG276QZD2 features a QD-OLED (Quantum Dot Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel, combining the benefits of OLED technology with quantum dot technology. This offers several key advantages such as:

This advanced display offers perfect blacks and wide viewing angles. Its rapid 0.03 ms GtG response time, low input lag, and Adaptive-Sync technology ensure a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

Enhanced Color Accuracy: QD-OLED panels provide more vibrant and accurate colors by using quantum dots, which are microscopic semiconductor particles that emit pure, specific colors. This results in a wider color gamut and more precise color reproduction, making images look more lifelike.





Increased Brightness: Quantum dots allow QD-OLED panels to achieve higher peak brightness levels compared to standard OLEDs. This means brighter and more vivid images, even in well-lit environments.





Superior Contrast: Like traditional OLEDs, QD-OLED panels have self-emissive pixels that can turn off completely to produce true blacks. Combined with the enhanced brightness from quantum dots, this creates a higher contrast ratio, making dark scenes appear deeper and more detailed.





Better Viewing Angles: QD-OLED panels maintain color accuracy and brightness across a wide range of viewing angles, ensuring a consistent and immersive viewing experience no matter where you're seated.





Improved Energy Efficiency: Quantum dots can enhance the efficiency of light emission, potentially leading to lower power consumption.





Thin and Flexible Design: Like OLEDs, QD-OLED panels can be incredibly thin and flexible, allowing for sleek, edge-to-edge designs and innovative display forms as seen on the AGON PRO AG276QZD2.

Overall, QD-OLED panels offer a superior visual experience with richer colors, better contrast, higher brightness, and the benefits of OLED technology, making them ideal for high-end displays.

Sleek Design and HDR400

With HDR400 support, the AG276QZD2 delivers breathtaking visuals and exceptional color accuracy, creating an immersive gaming experience whether you're playing fast-paced multiplayer shooters, MOBAs, action games, or visually rich single-player adventures. Its wide color gamut ensures vibrant and lifelike colors, bringing every frame to life. This monitor excels in content consumption and creation, making it a versatile choice for all users.

The new AG276QZD2 showcases a sophisticated black anodized metal finish on the front cabinet and a space grey stand base. Its esports-ready design is further reflected by convenient features such as a quick-release mechanism for easy setup, and a user-friendly handle, perfect for carrying the AG276QZD2 gaming beast to LAN parties and tournaments – a Kensington lock helps to secure the monitor in such public places, too. The small footprint of the base leaves more space on the desk for the mouse and keyboard. It's equipped with 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.0. A rubber cable management clip lets users tuck everything away nicely, overall reducing desktop clutter. Its height, pivot, tilt, and portrait orientation adjustment promote comfort.

AOC Raises the Bar with its Re-Spawned Warranty

AGON by AOC sets the bar for gaming monitor coverage with its Re-Spawned Warranty. AGON and AGON Pro models are covered by an industry-leading 4-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 4-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor). AOC Gaming (G Series) models are covered by a 3-year advance replacement warranty that includes a 3-year zero dead pixel guarantee, and 1 year of accidental damage coverage (1 incident per monitor).

Availability

The AGON PRO AG276QZD2 is available now on Amazon for $599.99.

