AGON by AOC proudly unveils the debut of AOC Gaming 27G15, Amazon Handpicked Model

AGON by AOC, the world's leading gaming monitor and IT accessories brand – proudly unveils the debut of AOC Gaming 27G15

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AGON by AOC, the world's leading gaming monitor and IT accessories brand – proudly unveils the debut of AOC Gaming 27G15, the latest addition to the AOC series and an Amazon Handpicked model for best entry gaming monitor.

AOC Gaming 27G15 is designed to deliver an exceptional gaming experience for newcomers and seasoned gamers alike. With a stunning 27-inch display, a blazing-fast 180Hz refresh rate, and an ergonomic design that caters to the needs of gamers, the 27G15 is set to redefine what players can expect from a gaming monitor at this low price point.

Amazon Handpicked is a program where Amazon tests and researches products within an arrray of catergorie to determine which products have the best value. Amazon has handpicked AOC Gaming 27G15 as the best entry gaming monitor.

The centerpiece of the 27G15 is its impressive 27-inch display, providing a generous canvas for gaming enthusiasts to immerse themselves in their favorite titles. This expansive screen size enhances visibility and ensures every detail of your game world is crystal clear, from the tiniest textures to the most distant horizons.

Gamers will be thrilled by the impressive fluidity of the 27G15, thanks to its lightning-fast 180Hz refresh rate. Bid farewell to motion blur and lag as this monitor keeps up with your every move, providing a competitive edge for those intense gaming sessions. Get ready to experience smoother gameplay and faster response times that will leave your opponents in the dust.

The 27G15's ergonomic design is a testament to AOC's commitment to player comfort. With height adjustability, tilt, and swivel functions, this monitor offers full customization to ensure you find the perfect viewing angle for your unique setup. Say goodbye to neck strain and discomfort, and hello to a gaming experience tailored to your preferences.

"We're thrilled to introduce the 27G15 to the gaming community," said Paul Chen, Director of Product Management at AOC. "We understand the importance of a great gaming display, especially for those new to the gaming world. The 27G15 combines top-notch performance, immersive visuals, and thoughtful ergonomics, making it the perfect choice for entry-level gamers seeking an extraordinary experience."

The AOC Gaming 27G15 is not just a monitor; it's a gateway to a world of gaming excellence. Elevate your gameplay, embrace the immersive 27-inch viewing experience, and enjoy the benefits of a 180Hz fast refresh rate and ergonomic design. Whether you're embarking on your gaming journey or looking to upgrade your setup, the 27G15 is your ticket to a gaming world where performance and comfort meet.

Availability

The AOC Gaming 27G15 is available now on Amazon for $149.99.

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.

The sub-brand of AOC, AGON by AOC, offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for Esports enthusiasts and professional Esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.

