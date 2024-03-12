AGRC Level 3 Certificates accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF)

LIBF recognised the quality, breadth, and value of AGRC's set of professional qualifications, adding them to its collection of widely respected accredited programmes. Post this

As part of this process, AGRC has also been added to LIBF's list of partners and will now sit alongside institutions such as Banque Misr, the Financial Intermediary & Broker Association, Society of Later Life Advisers, International Chamber of Commerce, and Beacon Financial Training, among a host of others.

Mateo Jarrin, AGRC's Global Manager for Partners and Media, said: "We're excited to be accredited by LIBF, an important academic institution that has worked for more than 140 years in support of the financial services sector. This accomplishment marks the next stage in AGRC's growth as an organisation, one that aims to contribute its grain of salt to the development of professionals in the financial services sector who are ethical, responsible, and knowledgeable, and create a space that remains as inclusive as possible for GRC experts in every corner of the globe."

AGRC's educational programmes have been designed to equip professionals with the skills, knowledge, and tools required to launch their careers in the governance, risk and compliance, and financial crime prevention spaces. Similarly, seasoned experts can validate their knowledge and experience in these subjects by completing one of the many certificates available.

Rob Thompson, LIBF's Director of Banking Services, said: "We're delighted to be able to give our stamp of approval to AGRC's professional qualifications. Developing and maintaining high standards of professional expertise for managing risk, compliance and governance are integral to ensuring a company can successfully navigate the complex times we are in. These qualifications will help ensure individuals have the skills and knowledge they need to not only perform their duties well, but to achieve the outcomes their employers need to succeed."

Currently, AGRC has Level 3 Certificates in Compliance, Corporate Governance, Risk Management, Anti-Money Laundering, Sanctions Compliance, ESG, and KYC/CDD, for which training is delivered in a self-paced, e-learning modality consisting of interactive video and text-based content and a remotely proctored multiple-choice-question exam conducted via a third-party examination centre.

Detailed information on these programmes can be found here: https://agrc.org/qualifications/

