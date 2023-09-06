Agri-Neo and BCFoods announce partnership to advance food safety of dehydrated vegetables and spices in China

The partnership between Agri-Neo and BCFoods sets a new food safety standard in the Chinese dehydrated vegetable and spice market. Tweet this

The Neo-Pure pasteurization process enables BCFoods to achieve a 99.999% (5-log) reduction of pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli without compromising food quality. It works by misting a patented blend of organic actives onto food in a continuous flow to inactivate pathogens and reduce total plate count. Since Neo-Pure does not rely on heat, steam, chemical fumigation, or irradiation, Neo-Pure Pasteurized (NPP) foods maintain food integrity, meaning the natural sensory quality, nutrition, and shelf life remain unchanged, just as nature intended.

"The partnership between Agri-Neo and BCFoods sets a new food safety standard in the Chinese dehydrated vegetable and spice market," said Robert Wong, President of Agri-Neo. "Agri-Neo's innovation in food safety combined with BCFoods' global footprint and recognition will immediately impact the global ingredients market. Furthermore, this partnership strengthens our leadership in food safety for the dehydrated vegetable and spice industry. China is one of the largest origin countries for many ingredients such as dehydrated onion and garlic. We are thrilled to work with BCFoods to expand the Neo-Pure Pasteurized (NPP) product portfolio in China."

BCFoods will be highlighting and sharing information about Neo-Pure Pasteurized (NPP) products at SupplySide West 2023 in Las Vegas in October.

The Agri-Neo mission is to help safely feed the world by creating technology that sets new food safety standards. Neo-Pure™, developed by Agri-Neo, eliminates harmful pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria while maintaining the nutrition and quality that flourishes naturally in food. Agri-Neo has a dedicated team of food scientists, researchers, and engineers to launch more food safety solutions for many high-risk food groups in the future. For more information, visit www.agri-neo.com.

BCFoods has been in the dehydrated vegetable and spice industry since 1978 and has manufacturing plants, distribution facilities and sales offices worldwide. BCFoods offers an extensive selection of premium food ingredients to the industrial ingredient markets that are consistent, affordable, and safe. BCFoods is firmly committed to sustainability and innovation, placing particular emphasis on vertical integration and delivering customized solutions to meet the needs of its customers.

