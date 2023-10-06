Agri-Neo and Henan Sunny Foodstuff announce partnership to strengthen food safety and improve food quality

The Neo-Pure Organic Pasteurization process maintains the vital organoleptic properties of garlic such as color and flavor, while delivering a validated kill step to meet industry requirements. Tweet this

The Neo-Pure Organic Pasteurization process enables Henan Sunny to achieve a 99.999% (5-log) reduction of pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli without compromising food quality. It works by misting a patented blend of organic actives onto food in a continuous flow to inactivate pathogens and reduce total plate count. Since Neo-Pure does not rely on heat, steam, chemical fumigation, or irradiation, Neo-Pure Pasteurized (NPP) foods maintain food integrity, meaning the natural sensory quality, nutrition, and shelf life remain unchanged, just as nature intended.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Henan Sunny," said Robert Wong, President of Agri-Neo. "Just like dehydrated onions, dehydrated garlic is a sensitive ingredient that does not work well with heat-based methods such as steam and infrared. The Neo-Pure Organic Pasteurization process maintains the vital organoleptic properties of garlic such as color and flavor, while delivering a validated kill step to meet industry requirements. Furthermore, products that go through the Neo-Pure process can be sold anywhere in the world, unlike methods like irradiation that are commercially restricted for sale in many countries. We believe this collaboration with Henan Sunny will provide them with a significant advantage in the market by strengthening the food safety and quality of their product portfolio."

Henan Sunny will exhibit at the Anuga Trade Fair in Germany in October (Hall 1.2, Stand K030).

About Agri-Neo

The Agri-Neo mission is to help safely feed the world by creating technology that sets new food safety standards. Neo-Pure™, developed by Agri-Neo, eliminates harmful pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria while maintaining the nutrition and quality that flourishes naturally in food. Agri-Neo has a dedicated team of food scientists, researchers, and engineers to launch more food safety solutions for many high-risk food groups in the future. For more information, visit www.agri-neo.com.

About Henan Sunny Foodstuff

Henan Sunny Foodstuff Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992. It is located in Xiangcheng City of Henan province in China, one of the largest origins of fresh garlic in China. It is a market leader in dehydrated garlic flakes, granules, and powder products. It also processes spices and dehydrated vegetables such as chili, carrot, ginger, onion, star aniseeds, and more. Henan Sunny serves over 300 customers from more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.hnsunnyfood.com.

