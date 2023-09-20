Agri-Neo and Sesajal announce partnership to innovate food safety and quality for sesame seeds

The Agri-Neo x Sesajal partnership is a strong combination that will shape the future of food safety for the sesame seeds industry. Tweet this

The Neo-Pure organic pasteurization process seamlessly integrates into the existing operation flow at Sesajal. Agri-Neo's precision engineering and dedicated food safety science capabilities help Sesajal save additional costs by utilizing existing equipment to validate a 5-log pathogen reduction.

"The Agri-Neo x Sesajal partnership is a strong combination that will shape the future of food safety for the sesame seeds industry," said Robert Wong, President of Agri-Neo. "The food quality and safety benefits of Neo-Pure are clear. More forward-thinking food companies like Sesajal are adopting Neo-Pure as an alternative solution to their existing steam, EtO, or RF processes. We are excited to partner with a market leader like Sesajal to make Neo-Pure the food safety standard for sesame seeds."

Neo-Pure is an innovative organic pasteurization technology for sesame seeds and other low-moisture foods. It delivers up to a validated 5-log reduction of pathogens such as Salmonella and E. coli using a patented blend of organic actives. Since Neo-Pure does not rely on heat, steam, chemical fumigation, or irradiation, Neo-Pure Pasteurized (NPP) sesame seeds maintain food integrity, meaning the natural sensory quality, nutrition, and shelf life remain unchanged, just as nature intended. Neo-Pure safeguards a wide range of sesame products such as raw seeds, tahini, and meal.

Sesajal will showcase Neo-Pure Pasteurized (NPP) sesame seeds and products at the Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia in September.

About Agri-Neo

The Agri-Neo mission is to help safely feed the world by creating technology that sets new food safety standards. Neo-Pure™, developed by Agri-Neo, eliminates harmful pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria while maintaining the nutrition and quality that flourishes naturally in food. Agri-Neo has a dedicated team of food scientists, researchers, and engineers to launch more food safety solutions for many high-risk food groups in the future. For more information, visit www.agri-neo.com.

About Sesajal

Founded 30 years ago, Sesajal was created with the belief that in Mexico, some of the best oily seeds, including sesame, could be harvested and processed to deliver high-quality ingredients to local and foreign markets. Sesajal conducts business in over 30 countries with a team of 2,000 collaborators, offering integrated solutions for the food industry, pet industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic, and personal care, with solid values based on service and quality. Sesajal operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Central America. More information about Sesajal can be found at www.sesajal.com.

Media Contact

Matthew You, Agri-Neo Inc., 1 647-456-7905, [email protected], www.agri-neo.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Agri-Neo Inc.