Agriculture Industry Veteran Shari Rogge-Fidler Joins GroGuru's Board of Directors

Shari has lived and worked abroad for many years, including in London in financial services and across Europe with the Boston Consulting Group. Shari has served on several corporate boards, including Farm Credit Mid-America and Coastal Pet. She currently serves as a trustee for The Nature Conservancy, on the Soil Health Institute Board, the Illinois Agrifood Alliance Board, and advisory boards, including Lewis & Clark Agrifood Venture Fund and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Shari has a B.Sc. in Business Administration from the University of Kansas and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

"I'm honored to join the board of GroGuru. Water is one of the most critical resources for the global food system," said Shari Rogge-Fidler, president and CEO of Farm Foundation, and member of the GroGuru board of directors. "As a farmer and through my leadership roles in agriculture, I am all too aware of the pressing challenges that confront sustainable water use and management. GroGuru is developing solutions for our water future, and I am excited to help this company bring its innovative products to market."

"It is rare to find a board member with the combination of CEO experience, market domain expertise, key ecosystem partnership relationships, significant relationships, and strong relationships with government and educational entities. Shari brings all of these things to the GroGuru board of directors," said Patrick Henry, president and CEO of GroGuru. "In getting to know Shari, I have greatly appreciated her candor, farming expertise, and practicality. Her background as a serial entrepreneur, CEO, and fifth-generation family farmer will be invaluable to the GroGuru board."

About GroGuru

GroGuru, Inc. is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA, founded in 2014. GroGuru supplies precision soil and irrigation monitoring and management systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management, helping farmers make more money by increasing crop yield and more efficiently using water in a sustainable way.

GroGuru has a patented wireless underground system (WUGS) for soil monitoring, an AI-based recommendation engine in the Cloud, and an intuitive farmer-friendly user interface that farmers can access on their tablet, computer or mobile device. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution to farmers that enables optimal irrigation, as well as a software as a service (SaaS) marketed as GroGuru® InSites.

GroGuru's patented WUGS technology enables the permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops. GroGuru has been a part of the OCTANE LaunchPad, EvoNexus, AgLaunch, the Yield Lab, SVG-Thrive and Plug & Play AgTech accelerator programs.

