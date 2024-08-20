Agriculture Technology Innovator Terra Vera Launches ApiVera to Preserve Bee Populations and Optimize Bee Health

"By launching ApiVera with a dedicated focus on developing and expanding the reach of bee health solutions, we can help more beekeepers than ever before and in turn make a positive impact on our environment and food systems around the globe," said Dr. Jeff Pettis, a renowned entomologist. Post this

ApiVera's launch could not come at a more critical time, with the population of honey bee colonies continuously threatened. Since 2006, commercial beekeepers in the United States have reported honey bee colony loss rates averaging 30 percent each winter — a significant issue when compared to the historical loss rates of 10 to 15 percent. Bee colonies, however, are a crucial part of the earth's ecosystems and directly impact food supply by pollinating 30% of the world's food crops.

"Building off Terra Vera's foundational work in crop management solutions that are pollinator-friendly, we felt compelled to do our part to preserve bee populations," said Carlos Perea, CEO and Co-Founder of Terra Vera. "Bees play a vital role in food security and we are excited to help beekeepers of all types increase the health and vitality of their colonies. In turn this will help ensure we continue to have affordable access to the many crops that rely on honeybee pollination such as apples, almonds, berries and so many more."

Terra Vera has already made great strides in addressing the issue of declining bee populations, including:

- Introducing miticide and nutrient-based solutions that are made with biodegradable ingredients such as food-grade amino acids. Terra Vera is pursuing an EPA registration of its proprietary miticide.

- Developing and launching a proprietary electrolytic fogger for bee hive applications.

- Publishing field studies on the efficacy of its nutrient solution in promoting bee health and miticide reducing Varroa mite counts.

Additionally, in May 2024, Terra Vera announced that Dr. Jeff Pettis, a renowned entomologist who specializes in apiculture and honey bee health, had joined the company as an advisor and industry consultant.

"Terra Vera's technology is groundbreaking, as it's the most promising safe and sustainable solution that I've seen that can improve bee colony health and survival rates," said Dr. Pettis. "By launching ApiVera with a dedicated focus on developing and expanding the reach of bee health solutions, we can help more beekeepers than ever before and in turn make a positive impact on our environment and food systems around the globe."

Terra Vera also recently began field trials with local beekeepers in the greater Albuquerque metropolitan area. The company offers a weekly fogging service of its activated amino-acid nutrients over five weeks and works closely with beekeepers to collect data and assess colony health pre- and post-application.

For more information about ApiVera its technology and services, please visit https://terravera.com/apivera.

About Terra Vera

Terra Vera is a technology company dedicated to making agriculture more environmentally and economically sustainable. The company specializes in agricultural products that replace conventional chemical pesticides and synthetic fertilizers, which are linked to environmental damage and the decline of bees and other pollinators vital to global food supplies. Terra Vera's biomimicry technology provides growers and beekeepers with all-natural solutions that are cost-effective, scalable, and generated on demand. For more information about Terra Vera, visit terravera.com.

