AgTechLogic and Birds Eye Aerial Drones Partner to Provide Next Generation Visual Technology to Further Sustainable Farming

"We are excited for farmers, agronomists, and agribusiness professionals to connect with AgTechLogic and BEAD to learn more about how this partnership can transform their operations and drive productivity and profitability," said Tom Gauthier, Founder and CEO of AgTechLogic. "Together, we can now provide aerial-wide coverage not just from the ground up but also the top down, helping bring a new level of vision and efficiency to help further sustainable farming practices."

"At BEAD, we deliver professional, high-quality aerial data, helping farmers and agribusinesses to make information-based decisions along with stunning aerial visuals that help to tell their mission and story," said Sheri Painter, Co-Founder and CEO of BEAD. "We share the same vision as AgTechLogic, which is to focus on sustainable agriculture objectives that will positively impact complex global food supply chains to transform how we farm and conserve natural resources, manage costs, and grow smarter. Basically, our goal is to help heal the Earth one farm at a time."

Birds Eye Aerial Drones, LLC (BEAD) is a top-tier Drone Service company proudly owned by service-disabled veteran Scott Painter and specializes in delivering professional, high-quality aerial data and imagery that transforms how you see your world. Their turnkey aerial imagery solutions are designed with ease and efficiency. From capturing stunning aerial visuals to processing and delivering detailed project data, BEAD handles every step with precision and expertise. BEAD provides the full spectrum of drone services tailored to meet unique needs and drive projects forward with clarity and confidence. To learn more, visit: https://birdseyeaerialdrones.com/about-us/

AgTechLogic is committed to improving the farming industry with an integrated approach that combines intelligent precision spraying solutions with cutting-edge technology development, including AI, AR/VR, and robotics. With sustainable agriculture objectives and advanced development plans, AgTechLogic aims to improve existing ag systems and positively impact complex global food supply chains to transform how we farm and conserve natural resources, manage costs, and grow smarter. AgTechLogic's mission is to reduce chemical use by 1 billion pounds by 2028. Investors include gener8tor, HudsonAlpha, and NextFab Ventures. To learn more, visit: https://agtechlogic.com/

