AgTechLogic Awarded Pepperdine University's Most Fundable Companies

"AgTechLogic is thrilled to be honored as one of Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies, underscoring the impact our technology is having on providing a more sustainable environment by providing intelligent chemical reduction technologies," said Tom Gauthier, Founder and CEO of AgTechLogic. "We are ushering in a new era of efficient and effective farming powered by AI and data analytics, empowering farmers to improve productivity and optimize inputs – and all while promoting a healthier future for all."

"It's no secret that the business landscape is evolving," said Deborah Crown, Dean of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. "At Pepperdine, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey—whether they are just starting out or advancing their ventures. Our goal is to provide the education and resources they need to succeed, regardless of age or experience."

The Most Fundable Companies are evaluated on several variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage in their market, and the strength of the management team expertise. Each of these variables is then used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding.

About AgTechLogic:

AgTechLogic is committed to improving the farming industry with an integrated approach that combines intelligent precision spraying solutions with cutting-edge technology development, including AI, AR/VR, and robotics. With sustainable agriculture objectives and advanced development plans, AgTechLogic aims to improve existing ag systems and positively impact complex global food supply chains to transform how we farm and conserve natural resources, manage costs, and grow smarter. AgTechLogic's mission is to reduce chemical use by 1 billion pounds by 2028. Investors include gener8tor, HudsonAlpha, and NextFab Ventures. To learn more, visit: https://agtechlogic.com/

