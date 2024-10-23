AgTechLogic Ushers in the Future of Agriculture with AI-Powered Agtellio Platform for Intelligent Precision Spraying and Sustainable Farming

"AI is transforming agriculture, where every aspect of farming works together seamlessly to optimize harvests and reduce waste," said Justin Hoffman, CTO at AgTechLogic. "The future of farming lies in integrating technology to provide growers with insights that turn data into smarter decisions." Post this

AgTechLogic's CTO, Justin Hoffman, recently spoke about "A Vision for the Future: Tech-Integrated Farming Operations" at the American Society for Horticultural Science (ASHS) 2024 Annual Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. The ASHS Annual Conference showcases the latest advances in science and technology related to horticulture and specialty crops, bringing together researchers, scientists, industry, academia, government, and students to cultivate ideas and share new techniques. Industry leaders gathered to discuss the impact of AI on farming and explored how these solutions are helping growers optimize their operations and reduce environmental impact.

"AI innovation is transforming agriculture, where every aspect of farming—from aerial drones to robotic harvesters—work together seamlessly to optimize harvests and reduce waste," said Justin Hoffman, CTO at AgTechLogic. "The future of farming lies in integrating technology to provide growers with actionable insights that turn data into smarter, more efficient decisions."

Mr. Hoffman is an established leader in the AI community with over ten years of experience in data analytics and 13 years of experience in the US Army. He holds multiple patents—one in biomedical engineering and two at the intersection of AI in Cybersecurity. He has had work published with his collaborators in Frontiers in Neurology and maintains multiple certifications ranging from project management to ethical hacking.

"At NextFab Ventures, we are deeply committed to supporting technologies that drive the future of sustainable agriculture, and AgTechLogic's innovative solutions, integrating AI, robotics, and precision spraying, represent the cutting edge of intelligent farming," said Todor Raykov, Managing Director of Nextfab Ventures. "We believe their approach not only aligns with our focus on agtech, cleantech, and robotics but also holds the potential to revolutionize how we conserve resources and enhance productivity in agriculture. Their vision for reducing chemical use by 1 billion pounds by 2028 reflects the kind of transformative impact we seek in our investments."

About AgTechLogic:

AgTechLogic is committed to improving the farming industry with an integrated approach that combines intelligent precision spraying solutions with cutting-edge technology development, including AI, AR/VR, and robotics. With sustainable agriculture objectives and advanced development plans, AgTechLogic aims to improve existing ag systems and positively impact complex global food supply chains to transform how we farm and conserve natural resources, manage costs, and grow smarter. AgTechLogic's mission is to reduce chemical use by 1 billion pounds by 2028. Investors include gener8tor, HudsonAlpha, and NextFab Ventures. To learn more, visit: https://agtechlogic.com/

Media Contact

Heather Meeker, AgTechLogic, 1 4153109551, [email protected], https://agtechlogic.com/

SOURCE AgTechLogic