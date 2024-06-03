AGU and Genedata Partner to Offer Integrated Bioprocess Automation Solution

This partnership will allow our joint customers to further simplify and automate instrument data capture while maintaining full data integrity, which will result in additional efficiency gains. Othmar Pfannes, Ph.D., CEO at Genedata Post this

"We have advanced Sm@rtline Data Cockpit®️ (SDC) into a widely adopted solution by developing device-specific drivers to automate the transfer of data from all major instrument manufacturers," said Klaus Bruch, CTO and Co-Founder of AGU. "Importantly, we ensure GxP compliance for all our instrument integrations. This guarantees full data integrity according to highest standards. Using robust drivers, SDC extracts data ranging from simple instruments such as pH meters to more complicated instruments such as cell counters and metabolite analyzers."

Used together, Genedata and AGU offer a comprehensive solution that delivers data from devices in highest quality, based on ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 standards, and also supports data consumers — including laboratory personnel, operators, process engineers, and data sciences groups. Having a fully integrated solution that automates instrument data capture and is maintained and supported out-of-the-box is a huge advantage for IT groups.

Since both Genedata and AGU work with the top-25 pharmaceutical companies globally, the companies' shared customer base will benefit from the newly offered integrated platform, which will deliver substantial time and cost savings.

About AGU

AGU was founded in 1992 and is based in Leverkusen (Germany). Our software solutions are marketed worldwide, and we develop our products exclusively "Made in Germany". Today, AGU employs more than 90 people in the areas of industrial IT and process automation. Both areas especially complement each other which led to the development of SDC the Sm@rtLine Data Cockpit®️, which is used today by the 25 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

About Genedata

Genedata transforms data into intelligence with innovative software solutions that incorporate extensive biopharma R&D domain knowledge. Multinational biopharmaceutical organizations and cutting-edge biotechs around the globe rely on Genedata to digitalize and automate data-rich and complex R&D processes. From early discovery all the way to the clinic, Genedata solutions help maximize the ROI in R&D expenditure. Founded in 1997, Genedata is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with additional offices in Boston, London, Munich, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo.

