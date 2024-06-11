AGYL AI announces the release of EKOM 4.0 and lead investment from Victorum Capital at CommerceNext

The EKOM 4.0 release is centered around expansion; expanding marketplace access for our customers and expanding product offerings for differentiated brand and retailer needs across product data population and optimization. Post this

EKOM 4.0 is a product-led solution, offered at an accessible rate and designed for effortless integration with existing product information management systems. It seamlessly automates demand-side and data-led product detail optimizations, providing the same comprehensive insights as EKOM's growth and enterprise offerings.

The launch of EKOM 4.0 and the Essentials Plan marks a significant step in EKOM's mission to make SEO and AI-driven content solutions fully automated and accessible to all businesses, regardless of size or budget. By providing a more affordable entry point, EKOM empowers SMBs and Enterprise brands alike to improve their digital product performance and out-compete in their respective markets.

Ricketts continued, "In addition to the product enhancements, we are proud to announce Victorum Capital as our lead investor in our current round of funding helping facilitate our rapid growth. From day one, our teams were aligned on the vision of leveraging machine learning, data science, and automation to help brands not just survive but thrive in constantly evolving digital markets.

Victorum Capital Managing Partner, James Roller, said, "EKOM 4.0 allows for the application of AI in a thoughtful way to empower brands to rapidly evolve and optimize product descriptions to drive real results while also enhancing the customer experience."

Introducing EKOM 4.0 and the Essentials Plan

EKOM 4.0 includes the new Essentials Plan, expanding the technology's capabilities beyond its original solutions and leading into advanced AI-powered metadata management. The Essentials Plan is a meta-only option designed to provide small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise brands with an affordable and efficient solution for managing their metadata. This plan enables businesses to enhance their on-page SEO without the complexities of a full-scale content optimization strategy. EKOM decided to launch the Essentials Plan following impressive results from their metadata optimization alone.

Key features of the Essentials Plan include:

Automated metadata updates to maintain a competitive edge in search engine rankings

Real-time market data integration to align metadata with current market trends and consumer search behavior

Real-time re-indexing

Enhanced Features in EKOM 4.0

In addition to the Essentials Plan, EKOM 4.0 introduces several powerful AI-driven features designed to meet the evolving customer needs:

Multi-Brand Content Moderation: Streamline content management across multiple brands with advanced moderation tools

Beta Program for Amazon Marketplace: EKOM has begun private enrollment into its beta program for the Amazon Marketplace, allowing select users to experience and provide feedback on new features tailored specifically for this platform.

Custom attribute fields for enterprise customers

Google Analytics integration for enhanced performance and conversion rate tracking

EKOM 4.0 also includes the Growth and Enterprise Plans, offering comprehensive and advanced SEO and content solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses at different stages of growth.

For more information about EKOM 4.0, the Essentials Plan, and other offerings, please visit http://www.ekom.ai.

About EKOM

EKOM is a pioneering platform dedicated to transforming e-commerce SEO and AI content through automation and real-time data integration. Our solutions are designed to enhance on-page content, boost organic search rankings, and drive measurable results for businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, EKOM continues to lead the way in SEO and PDP content optimization.

About AGYL AI

AGYL AI is a diversified AI company delivering cutting edge outcomes through novel software applications. With a product catalog containing Writerly, EKOM, and AGYL Labs, AGYL AI partners with emerging and enterprise global organizations to deploy solutions for complex business challenges.

