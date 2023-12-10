"AHA! Classical" Music Listening Educational Game/App Released 2023

The Discovery Orchestra & Social Impact Studios team up to develop a new interactive game that helps players of all ages learn how to listen to classical music.

SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Discovery Orchestra and Social Impact Studios announced the release of their new educational game/app "AHA! Classical," now available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

"AHA! Classical" is a new gaming experience that allows players to interactively learn about and practice listening skills using classical music. Maestro George Marriner Maull, artistic director of The Discovery Orchestra, takes players on music listening "Quests" that are accessible and engaging for all ages and skill levels. As people successfully complete Quests, they are rewarded with Notes (individual points) and Scores (maps for guided listening), as well as unlocked content. Players can follow the Quest pathways of learning provided, or explore individual topics based on personal interest. New Quests will be released periodically, providing more opportunities to develop listening skills.

"I've been dreaming about a game version of our educational listening material since 2015," said Maestro Maull. "Our partnership with Social Impact Studios made it possible to translate years of content into an engaging and fun experience right in the palms of people's hands. We hope to reach people of all ages this way, exposing new and seasoned listeners to the power of classical music."

The AHA! Classical game/app launched with two Quests and two Listening Guides. Quests follow a path for entry-level engagement such as "Name that Music" quizzes and details about composers, musical elements, and instruments in the orchestra - all the while awarding "Notes" for clearing quizzes and watching/listening to video content. Completed Quests earn players 10 notes and unlock a "Composers Gallery" and "Orchestra Pit" that gradually reveal collected elements in each, based on player progress.

Listening Guides are a deeper dive into a specific passage of classical music. Through a step-by-step process, players follow Maestro Maull and a visual guide to learn nuances that enhance the listening experience. Players receive 20 "Notes" and a "Score" for each completed Listening Guide.

"We want to break down any perceived barriers to classical music that many individuals imagine are there," said The Discovery Orchestra executive director Rick Kaller. "...and want it to be as fun and engaging as possible. With new technology like this game/app, we can spread that education far and wide to people of all ages and experiences with classical music. It's really exciting!"

AHA! Classical is for all ages. App store rankings evaluated it as appropriate for ages 4 and up. There are simple areas that would be engaging for young children and more complex content for ages 12 and above.

"Music is such a powerful way for people to connect to themselves and others," said developer and Social Impact Studios director Ennis Carter. "We are thrilled with how this game/app turned out and will grow over time. We leveraged inexpensive technology to help our non-profit partner pull off something that most only dream about. As a social enterprise, that is a very rewarding way to achieve our own mission of engaging people too."

The Discovery Orchestra and Social Impact Studios will add new Quests and features on a regular basis. Players will be notified through the app about new additions.

