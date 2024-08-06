Aha Insights Technology Expands AI Analytics and Reporting with Executive Summaries

Our Aha Intelligence™ (ai) Executive Summary tool quickly turns a 100-page market research deck into a one-page report of key findings for the C-Suite. Post this

Fischer noted that the true value of Aha Intelligence (ai) Executive Summaries is the ability to quickly turn a 100-page deck into a one-page report for those who do not have the time, nor the need, for a deep dive into the data. In a world where time is money, the one-page summary is priceless.

Featuring Aha's objective-driven generative ai-training process, the refined set of AI analysis and reporting capabilities yields impressive study summaries, detailed supporting validation, sentiment analysis, and auto-tagging, amongst a myriad of other features.

"Aha Intelligence (ai) allows you to cut your analysis time by at least 50% and helps the researcher to connect the unseen dots, leading to more complete strategic reports," added Fischer.

Aha Intelligence (ai) also gives analysts the ability to:

Automatically summarize large qualitative datasets Provide supporting examples to your key insights without having to search manually Generate interview summaries and supporting video highlights Synthesize connected and unconnected data points Utilize Aha's open query tool to take analysis to a custom level

The key features of the Aha Intelligence (ai) tool include the ability to auto-tag entire studies to instantly organize supporting text-based quotes, video clips, and images that bring observations, insights, and recommendations to life.

About Aha Insights Technology

Aha Insights Technology is a global strategic activity-based research platform designed to give insight teams and consultants the tools to easily create, deploy, and analyze live and asynchronous consumer and B2B research studies using the latest and greatest digital technologies.

Using our comprehensive and flexible projective, social, video, live webcam, and mobile tools, the Aha ResTech platform gives you infinite options for designing digital ethnographies, multi-day attitudinal and behavioral studies, concept testing, home-use testing, customer experience and journey mapping, self-guided interviews, product usage diaries and much more.

Our new generative Aha Intelligence (ai) analytics and reporting tools enable market researchers to rapidly process an avalanche of unstructured data into transformational reports.

The skilled Aha team also provides advice, study design, programming, recruiting, and moderating, plus hands-on training and responsive human tech support. You can DIY it, or we can do it all for you.

