Aha Insights Technology Relaunches its AI-Powered Market Research Platform

Innovative customizable subscription plans combined with a dynamic new user interface give market researchers full control over study design, budgets, and insights delivery
DETROIT, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aha Insights Technology announced the relaunch of its market research software platform, featuring an enhanced subscription-based qualitative data collection environment with a new dynamic user interface. This new interface is designed to give corporate, consultants, and agency researchers more control over how they design, manage, and analyze their studies.
Powered by AI and designed with freedom and flexibility in mind, the new Aha enables users to customize their research workflow—whether conducting quick-turn concept tests or multi-phase digital ethnographies. With custom access to a world-class suite of activity-based, qual and quant tools for designing high-quality asynchronous mobile and video-friendly digital ethnographies, live online focus groups and IDIs, concept tests, home use tests, custom communities, multi-market global studies, and much more, users can scale research efforts based on their own budgets and research objectives.
"Our insights platform's new DIY and full-service subscription options are all about control and efficiency," said Ray Fischer, CEO and Founder of Aha Insights Technology. "We put the power in the hands of the researcher, offering the depth of a full-service platform with the speed and agility of self-service. While the new user interface improvements are dramatic, they are more evolutionary than revolutionary; our current customers will intuitively understand the new navigation. We will continue to offer the same high-touch full-service options to our clients that want concierge-level support."
The platform's tailored subscription model enables teams to choose the level of access they need, avoiding unnecessary features and costs. Researchers can design their own subscription plan with the flexibility to adjust as business needs evolve. This custom subscription approach applies to both Live and Asynchronous features.
With this relaunch, Aha continues its mission to advance strategic qualitative research by making it faster, more innovative, and more accessible, without sacrificing depth or quality.
About Aha Insights Technology
Aha is a leading online market research platform used by global brand, consultants and agencies to uncover powerful human insights. Built by researchers for researchers, Aha combines AI innovation with intuitive design to support agile, in-context, and culturally rich consumer and B2B studies.
