Aha Insights Technology Relaunches its AI-Powered Market Research Platform

"Our insights platform's new DIY and full-service subscription options are all about control and efficiency," said Ray Fischer, CEO and Founder of Aha Insights Technology. "We put the power in the hands of the researcher, offering the depth of a full-service platform with the speed and agility of self-service. While the new user interface improvements are dramatic, they are more evolutionary than revolutionary; our current customers will intuitively understand the new navigation. We will continue to offer the same high-touch full-service options to our clients that want concierge-level support."

The platform's tailored subscription model enables teams to choose the level of access they need, avoiding unnecessary features and costs. Researchers can design their own subscription plan with the flexibility to adjust as business needs evolve. This custom subscription approach applies to both Live and Asynchronous features.

With this relaunch, Aha continues its mission to advance strategic qualitative research by making it faster, more innovative, and more accessible, without sacrificing depth or quality.

Aha is a leading online market research platform used by global brand, consultants and agencies to uncover powerful human insights. Built by researchers for researchers, Aha combines AI innovation with intuitive design to support agile, in-context, and culturally rich consumer and B2B studies.

