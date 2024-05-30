AHEAD & Wiz Partner to Supercharge Cloud Security with New Accelerator

AHEAD & Wiz Join Forces to Launch Cloud Security Accelerator, Enhancing AI and Cloud Security for Enterprises

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud, data, and platform solutions, has announced a partnership with Wiz, an AI and cloud security company and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provider. Together, they are offering a comprehensive and integrated approach to securing cloud environments, empowering enterprises to confidently harness the potential of AI and cloud.

In today's rapidly evolving enterprise cloud landscape, organizations face significant challenges in maintaining a robust security posture across their cloud environments. The complexity of cloud architectures, the pace of change in cloud services, and the growing sophistication of cyber threats make it increasingly difficult for organizations to effectively secure their cloud assets.

AHEAD's Cloud Security Accelerator, powered by Wiz, addresses these challenges by providing a comprehensive and integrated approach to securing cloud environments. The solution offers precise identification of security posture deviations, robust mitigation of vulnerabilities, comprehensive auditing of development and deployment landscapes, and streamlined processes.

"AHEAD and Wiz share a conviction that security should enable innovation," stated Hysam Galal, General Manager, Digital Solutions Group at AHEAD. "Together, we are empowering organizations to harness the power of AI and cloud by giving them visibility, context, and control over their environment through AHEAD's Cloud Security Accelerator."

Mike Earnest, VP Worldwide Sales at Wiz, added, "Wiz and AHEAD are committed to helping organizations confidently leverage the power of cloud computing while maintaining a secure and resilient IT environment. With AHEAD's Cloud Security Accelerator, powered by Wiz, organizations can rest assured that their AI and cloud security is in good hands."

AHEAD's Cloud Security Accelerator allows organizations to take control of their cloud security posture, mitigate risks, and achieve compliance, ultimately enabling them to confidently leverage the power of cloud computing while maintaining a secure and resilient IT environment.

