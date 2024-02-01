AHEAD Acquires CDI, Creating Digital Platforms Market Leader

"The significant growth both AHEAD and CDI have driven over several years will snowball with our partnership," said Daniel Adamany, Founder and CEO of AHEAD. Post this

The acquisition adds a strong Northeastern U.S. presence, closing a gap in AHEAD's already expansive national coverage. The combination also bolsters the company's presence in India which is now comprised of more than 250 engineers and consultants.

CDI clients will gain access to AHEAD's advanced capabilities in data and AI platforms, platform engineering, custom IT infrastructure manufacturing, and the Hatch™ lifecycle management platform for large data center and complex edge infrastructure deployments. The two companies will also combine mature ServiceNow and Managed Services businesses.

"The significant growth both AHEAD and CDI have driven over several years will snowball with our partnership," said Daniel Adamany, Founder and CEO of AHEAD. "By focusing our energy together, we'll provide new growth opportunities for employees, a richer portfolio of solutions for clients, and more value to our partner ecosystem—accelerating our impact on all."

The two companies have experienced immense growth in recent years, both organically and inorganically. Mutual focus on growth, cohesive cultures, and a shared uncompromising approach to client success were key factors in the decision to combine.

"Together, AHEAD and CDI are a change-agent in the cloud platforms space, uniting the industry's most innovative technology leaders under a mutual culture of productivity and passion," said Rich Falcone, CEO and President of CDI. "As I've shared with all our CDI team members, it's not about the logo, it's about the mission. I have never been more inspired than I am now to deliver unmatched outcomes to our clients and colleagues."

After 23 years spearheading growth for CDI, Falcone will immediately assume the role of AHEAD President, reporting to Adamany.

In 2022, Berkshire Partners, in continued collaboration with Centerbridge Partners, made an additional investment in AHEAD to become the majority shareholder and leverage its specialist sector experience in technology, business services, and digital infrastructure.

"We're thrilled that these two great businesses are coming together into one outstanding team," said Candice Corvetti, Managing Director, Berkshire Partners. "This combination strengthens and accelerates AHEAD's already best-in-class ability to drive solutions for their clients and partners. We're excited to support the team and the opportunity."

