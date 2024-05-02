AHEAD Delivers Cloud Cost Transparency and Builds AWS Environment for Sharp HealthCare

Implementation Focuses on Cost Transparency and Technical Enablement to Optimize Healthcare Operations for Not-For-Profit Integrated Health System

CHICAGO , May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHEAD, a leading national provider of cloud, data, and digital engineering solutions, announces that it is engaged with Sharp HealthCare, a not-for-profit integrated health system based in Southern California, to define and implement a cloud strategy together with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The AHEAD team was tasked with creating a 10-year total cost of ownership (TCO) / return on investment (ROI) of cloud services, including Compute, Storage, Backup, Disaster Recovery, Networking, and additional costs to provide Sharp HealthCare with a comparison to their pre-existing on-premises and co-location operating costs.

AHEAD then initiated the setup of an AWS cloud environment to extract data from a cloud-hosted Epic database to an AWS account and then load into Snowflake. Completing this rapid environment design and setup in six weeks led Sharp to choose AHEAD for the next phase of the project, which involved completing the build-out of their AWS landing zone.

Key benefits of the work completed by AHEAD include:

A better understanding of the economics of Sharp's cloud journey, creating the foundation on which targeted initiatives could be planned and executed.

Technical guidance and mentoring that enabled Sharp's development team to learn from AHEAD experts.

The ability for Sharp to leverage the power of AWS without compromising on security, compliance, or operational efficiency.

"Working with AHEAD has been transformative for our organization's journey on AWS. As a healthcare provider, transitioning to a hybrid on-premises and multi-cloud environment presented unique challenges, but AHEAD's expertise and guidance have been invaluable every step of the way," said Thomas Gorrie, Sharp HealthCare's Director of Core Technologies. "AHEAD's commitment to our success is evident in their customer obsession and proactive support. They have consistently gone above and beyond to ensure that our team is equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the AWS cloud environment."

Through AHEAD's guidance and training, they have put Sharp HealthCare in an advantageous position to leverage the full spectrum of AWS services, including networking, governance, security, automation, and infrastructure as code (IaC). This enablement of Sharp's engineering and development teams will pave the way for future innovation while delivering consistent value to their patients and stakeholders on AWS.

About AHEAD

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, we accelerate cloud-based transformation and maximize the business impact of AWS. We go beyond providing AWS services; we engineer digital platforms – the digital backbones for the modern enterprise. With our consultative approach, unmatched engineering, and innovative solutions, we build and manage digital platforms that power the most successful organizations globally. Our formal Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS underscores our commitment to continuously develop and expand our capabilities on the AWS platform. With 6 AWS Competencies and over 450 Certifications, customers choose AHEAD because we stand as the authority in data, developer, and infrastructure platforms within the AWS ecosystem. Learn more at ahead.com.

About Sharp HealthCare

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego's largest and most comprehensive health care delivery system, is recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, cancer, multi-organ transplantation, orthopedics, rehabilitation, behavioral health, women's health, home health and hospice services. Sharp HealthCare has been widely acclaimed for its commitment to transform the health care experience for patients, physicians and staff through an organization-wide performance improvement initiative called The Sharp Experience. The Sharp HealthCare system includes four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan and numerous outpatient facilities and programs, including the Sharp Prebys Innovation & Education Center. To learn more about Sharp, visit Sharp Health News.

