Ahead of Mine Rescue Day, Doe Run's Mine Rescue Team Takes Top Honors in Annual Competition

Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla hosted the annual contest with the Missouri Mine Rescue Association. The competition is the only one of its kind – held underground in the U.S. – and was attended by nine teams from six states.

"Each competition provides a unique challenge to test the teams' skills," said Andrew Hampton, Maroon team captain. "While I hope that our team will not have to face a real-life emergency in the mines, I am confident in our abilities to tackle any potential challenges."

Doe Run's mine rescue teams are critical for keeping employees safe in the event of an emergency. As part of the company's underground safety program, mine rescue teams complete eight hours of training monthly. They do so on a voluntary basis. The teams compete in mine rescue competitions annually to keep their skills sharp and prepare them to help fellow miners in real-life situations. Companywide, Doe Run employees went through more than 37,000 hours of training in 2022, including extensive health and safety training. Employees also play an active role in sharing ideas and implementing innovative programs that address workplace safety.

"Our mine rescue teams displayed remarkable amounts of effort and determination in their competition," said Doe Run EHS Manager Kevin James. "The company takes pride in these teams and is grateful to have such reliable and exceptional individuals safeguarding against emergency situations."

Doe Run's focus on safety is evident beyond its mine rescue competitions. Several sites have gone years without a lost-time accident: Sweetwater Mill has reached 26 consecutive years with no lost time, Brushy Creek Mill has reached 17 years, and Buick Mill at 12 years. In addition, the Sweetwater Mine surface team has reached 19 years with no lost time.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company providing vital minerals and metals to the global market. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates mines located in southeast Missouri from where it produces lead, zinc and copper concentrates. Doe Run also operates one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri. Company mineral and metal resources contain lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel, tin and antimony – all vital metals to support a more sustainable energy future. Doe Run has additional operations in Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit www.doerun.com.

