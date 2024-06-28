Ahead of the November 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, Nicholas Snow and friends have launched The Snowstorm, the quintessential LGBTQ+ Sunday Show

"Democracy is being marched toward the gallows and the great American experiment may be lost forever. Republicans, Democrats and Independents are uniting against Trump. We must." ...Multimedia Entertainment Activist Nicholas Snow Post this

Sunday, June 30th, 2024, The Snowstorm's theme is "2024 When Worlds Collide: Debate Losses and Wins."

Returning to co-host is political warrior Joy Silver who this year won her race for the Riverside County Democratic Party Central Committee representing the 47th Assembly District. Silver is currently the Riverside County Democratic Party Chair, a founder of the activist group Courageous Resistance-Indivisible of the Desert, and former Vice President of Democratic Women of the Desert.

Says Silver, "The Snowstorm takes us through the tough times by keeping us educated and informed. Nicholas Snow takes the risks and we reap the rewards of his creativity . He keeps us all inspired."

Responds Snow, "Every time Silver co-hosts, we truly have Joy in the morning. She is incredibly educated and informed about the issues and is a huge gift to our audience. It is people like Joy who are on the front lines of the courageous and vigorous fight to protect democracy."

Silver was the host of a radio show and podcast OutSpoken, with producer John McMullen. Additionally, she ran as the CA State Party endorsed Candidate for State Senate in 2018, where the GOP candidate only won by 3%. She currently serves as the Chief Strategy Officer and Regional Director, Southern California for Community Housing Opportunities Corporation. CHOC is an affordable housing developer that has delivered needed services to thousands of low-income individuals and families and is headquartered in Fairfield, California and Palm Springs, CA.

Past episodes of The Snowstorm are available for on-demand streaming at http://www.PromoHomo.TV and at http://www.YouTube.com/PromoHomoTVNetwork including but not limited to;

And these series:

The Nicholas Snow Show spotlights topics and conversations focused on expanding the consciousness of participants and viewers worldwide, both literally and philosophically "Connecting the Circuitry of Humanity."

Notes From Hollywood® features "Reports & Profiles of People Passionately Pursuing Professions in the Entertainment Industry."

HIGHRPOWRD® features "Stories of Experience, Strength and Hope, Infusing Infinite Views of Spirituality and Purpose."

Hot in Palm Springs spotlights news, views, and profiles relevant to residents of and visitors to the City of Palm Springs and the Greater Coachella Valley

spotlights news, views, and profiles relevant to residents of and visitors to the and the Greater Coachella Valley Life Positive spotlights people living with, impacted by, and/or working to bring about the end of HIV/AIDS.

Outinerary® spotlights "Out of this world travel while being out IN this world."

Tinseltown's Queer is the historic public access television Snow produced and hosted throughout most of the 1990s reaching up to 600,000 households. Episodes are currently be restored, and a documentary, Tinseltown's Queer: 30 Years Later, is forthcoming.

But how is this all being accomplished?

For now, all the series are produced and hosted by Snow, but as the network grows, his vision is to lead a large creative team and perhaps collaborate with a major television network. Think Netflix.

Just as other Creators use crowdfunding platforms to support their film and television projects, Snow encourages viewers to become one of "The PromoHomo.TV® One Thousand", folks who voluntarily subscribe to the free content for as little as $3.00/month via the Patreon platform.

"I support PromoHomo.TV® because we live in a time of increased hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community," explains Robert Karl, Queer author. "Representation is more vital than ever, and PromoHomo.TV® amplifies Queer voices, promotes positive stories, and stands strong against those who attack us. PromoHomo.TV promotes the Queer community."

Join Karl and about 30 other folks to grow The PromoHomo.TV® One Thousand at Patreon.com/PromoHomoTV.

Find all programming on the Official PromoHomo.TV YouTube Channel and at PromoHomo.TV®.

Media Contact

Nicholas Snow, Nicholas Snow Productions LLC, 760-808-2787, [email protected], http://www.PromoHomo.TV

SOURCE Nicholas Snow Productions LLC