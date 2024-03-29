Ahead of World Backup Day, Remember That Backups Are Not Just an Annual Event, Says eMazzanti President Carl Mazzanti

Data backups are vital for Cyber Security in movies, businesses, and organizations. Make sure to include them in your solutions. A trusted IT services provider can help you design effective backup, restoration and other plans. Post this

He notes that Toy Story 2, a popular Pixar movie, almost didn't happen because a mistake deleted most of the digital files while making the future hit. "Fortunately, Pixar had backup files, so the production moved ahead smoothly," Mazzanti notes. "Close calls like that helped to prompt the creation of World Backup Day, which serves as a reminder to back up our digital files and help prevent the permanent loss of important data."

Best practices include:

Automating backups, so they occur frequently and repeatedly.

Securing copied data. Protect your backups by encrypting and storing them in various locations, like the cloud, to keep them safe and easily accessible.

Restoration, or creating a plan to retrieve your data.

Disaster recovery plans need to have steps for dealing with security incidents. These steps should include who to contact first, assessing the damage, and promptly informing customers.

Organizations that use best practices for data backup can trust that they have a comprehensive solution for data protection that integrates with Cyber Security. "Talk to your Cyber Security partner to find the best backup options for your systems," advises Mazzanti. "Data backups are vital for Cyber Security in movies, businesses, and organizations. Make sure to include them in your solutions. A trusted IT services provider can help you design effective backup, restoration and other plans."

