AHN Again Named "Most Wired" Health System by College of Healthcare Information Management Executives

"Consistent recognition as a 'Most Wired' health system reflects AHN's commitment to investing in a robust digital strategy, and technological solutions that drive better value, outcomes and experiences for all health care stakeholders." - Ashis Barad, MD, Chief Digital Information Officer, AHN Post this

Organizations participating in the CHIME survey were measured for their efforts in infrastructure, security, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement, clinical quality/safety, and innovation.

"The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Survey for 2023 is a testament to the rapid acceleration of digital transformation in health care," said Russ Branzell, President and CEO of CHIME. "This survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare. This accomplishment goes beyond information technology — it represents the entire organization's dedication to enhancing health care through the advancement of digital health strategies."

In the last year, AHN has launched a number of new digital health strategies, including a new digital nursing program that allows remote nurses to assist with inpatient admissions and discharges, and a new teleICU program that allows for remote, centralized monitoring of intensive care unit patients.

Also this year, AHN and MediSync announced the first live integration between MedsEngine® and Epic's electronic health record system. MedsEngine, a digital tool that provides evidence-based clinical decision support, helps providers make the best possible medication selection decisions to treat chronic diseases.

AHN was also the first health system in the greater Western Pennsylvania region to fully implement a single-source electronic health records system with Epic Systems, and recently initiated a "refuel" of that Epic EHR system to improve functionality and standardization across care sites.

"AHN is honored to be recognized with a 'Most Wired' designation, as it highlights our continued efforts to enhance patient care and patient experience through advanced technologies and digital innovations," said Ashis Barad, MD, Chief Digital Information Officer, AHN. "Consistent recognition as a 'Most Wired' health system reflects AHN's commitment to investing in a robust digital strategy, and technological solutions that drive better value, outcomes and experiences for all health care stakeholders."

Media Contact

Bill Toland, Allegheny Health Network, 4123371738, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network