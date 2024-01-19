AHN Allegheny General Hospital Achieves Prestigious Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence

This Magnet designation is a reflection of the tireless dedication and exceptional nursing skills of our team at Allegheny General Hospital. Post this

The recognition places AGH among a select group of health care organizations and hospitals – Magnet designation is achieved by less than 10 percent of the nation's 6,000+ hospitals.

AGH, based in Pittsburgh's North Side, is AHN's largest hospital, with its largest nursing staff – about 1,300 bedside nurses, and an additional 120 nurse leaders. It is now the fourth AHN hospital to receive the Magnet designation, part of the network's ongoing campaign to transform the practice of nursing and sustain a culture of nursing excellence and innovation.

"This Magnet designation is a reflection of the tireless dedication and exceptional nursing skills of our team at Allegheny General Hospital," said Angela Costa, RN, BSN, MPM, chief nurse executive for AHN. "Their ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality of care to our patients stands as a powerful testament to our organization's Living Health model and underscores our commitment to delivering compassionate, evidence-based care to our patients."

Research demonstrates that Magnet designation offers specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, including:

Increased patient satisfaction

Increased nurse retention and lower burnout rates, with increased satisfaction and decreased vacancy and turnover rates among nursing staff

Decreased mortality rates, pressure ulcers, and falls among patients

Improved efficiency and effectiveness at unit levels to elevate performance

Approximately 30 hospitals across Pennsylvania are Magnet hospitals, including AHN Saint Vincent in Erie, AHN Jefferson, and AHN West Penn, a four-time designee. AHN Canonsburg recently received Pathway to Excellence® designation from the ANCC as well.

"Receiving the Magnet designation is a tremendous honor for our outstanding nursing staff of AGH," said Margaret DiCuccio, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer for AGH. "Not only does it acknowledge the hard work and collaboration among our nurses, but it highlights the passion and dedication to nursing excellence that permeates every corner of our hospital. I couldn't be prouder of our team for this achievement."

To achieve initial Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that includes widespread participation from leadership and staff. This process includes the submission of an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.

"Our outstanding and talented nurses at AGH embody the highest level of professionalism and dedication within the nursing field," said Imran Qadeer, MD, president of Allegheny General Hospital. "From our amazing bedside nurses to our remarkable nurse leaders, we are incredibly fortunate to have such an amazing group of clinical professionals serving this community."

As AHN's flagship academic medical center, AGH has been a leading provider of advanced health care services for more than a century. The hospital is a top referral center for the sickest patients and most complex cases across the Greater Pittsburgh region and beyond. It is home to some of the nation's top medical programs in cardiovascular medicine, neurosciences, medicine, organ transplantation, surgery, orthopedic care, trauma, and cancer care, among other specialties.

About the Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 22,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About ANCC's Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice.

The Magnet Recognition Program serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit http://www.nursingworld.org/magnet.

Media Contact

Emily Beatty, Allegheny Health Network, 5136789620, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network