AHN Brings Outpatient Services to new Uniontown Facility

"We are excited to join this beautiful new space in Uniontown alongside Preferred Primary Care Physicians' new offices, providing the residents of Fayette County with high-quality specialty care in one convenient location," said Jim Benedict, AHN president. "Improving access to the services our patients need and keeping care local is a key attribute of our Living Health care model."

AHN's clinical space in the new facility will accommodate a wide-range of rotating physicians and specialty clinics, including cardiology and cardiac surgery services, orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, neurosurgery, neurology and pulmonology. Diagnostic imaging capabilities offered by AHN at the site include X-ray, 3D mammography and ultrasound screening.

AHN will also feature a full spectrum of women's health offerings at the new facility, including obstetric (OB) services, preventative gynecologic care, and the AHN Perinatal Hope program for women with substance use disorders.

OB and midwifery care will be provided in close coordination with AHN Jefferson Hospital's nearby labor and delivery (L&D) program, which annually welcomes more than 1,100 babies into the world - many of whom come from the greater Uniontown area.

"While many health care providers across the country are consolidating obstetric services or shutting down labor and delivery programs altogether, AHN continues to focus on improving access to these essential services for women and families," said David Logan, MD, medical director of the labor & delivery program at AHN Jefferson. "Our team at Jefferson has had the privilege of caring for expecting women and their babies from the greater Uniontown community for several years now, and we look forward to making their experience with us even better through the convenience of this new close-to-home location for many of their outpatient needs."

PPCP moved its Uniontown area offices to the new facility in early February.

"PPCP has been delivering primary care in Uniontown for over 30 years, and we are welcoming when new, high-value specialty care comes to this area of need," said Greg Erhard, Jr., CEO of PPCP.

Fayette County has been identified by the federal government as a Health Professional Shortage Area, due to its lower-than-average median household income. It also measures as a county in need of wellness and preventive services, demonstrating higher-than-average rates of obesity, heart disease and cancer, higher smoking rates and lower rates of physical activity.

AHN previously maintained two office locations in Uniontown, (97 Delaware Street and 211 Easy Street), which have now been consolidated at the new site.

The opening of the new Uniontown facility is just one component of AHN's strategy for serving the southwestern corridor of Pennsylvania. In November 2023, the network also announced plans to build a new full-service hospital in Washington County to replace the current AHN Canonsburg hospital.

Construction of the new hospital is expected to begin in 2024, pending all necessary approvals, and will open in 2027.

