AHN Cancer Institute Accelerates Access to Cutting-Edge Therapies Through Tempus TIME Trial Program

Nearly half of the oncology drugs approved over the last three decades are precision therapies, tailored to patients with specific biomarkers. New classes of monoclonal antibodies, small molecule inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates, and immune checkpoint inhibitors all typically require genomic sequencing and biomarker screening for patient selection.

"Historically, enrolling a patient in a clinical trial could take anywhere between six months to a year. Through TIME, we can connect the best candidates to the right therapies much faster, often in less than two weeks," Dr. Bartlett said.

With a robust network of active clinical trials and over 4 million cancer patients covered in the trial network , TIME allows AHN to provide the most advanced treatment options available to patients, including those with rare and hard-to-treat cancers.

Clinical trials are a cornerstone of medical advancement, but when it comes to precision cancer therapies, there are significant challenges – these include tumor heterogeneity (that is, the differences between tumors or tumor cells, even within the same cancer type), the complexity of molecular testing, and the need for innovative trial designs.

Yet the biggest challenge of all is often patient accrual. Identifying and enrolling patients with specific molecular profiles for trials can be difficult, particularly for rare alterations within an already limited patient population.

"As one of about 100 health systems nationwide participating in TIME, AHN is addressing these challenges head-on," said Dr. Bartlett said.

The Tempus system screens patients from hospitals that participate in the TIME network, checking the patients' clinical data and other pertinent information against the biomarker requirements and genomic sequencing criteria of a specific trial or therapy.

Once a patient has been screened and matched, Tempus provides the patient's physician with a report that ranks relevant trials. If the physician expresses interest in enrolling his or her patient in a trial, the hospital and the trial sponsor are put in contact, allowing the patient to be enrolled into the study in an average of 10 business days, dramatically accelerating access to therapies.

Patrick Seiler, 72, from the Altoona area, was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in early 2025. He was matched with a clinical trial through TIME in less than two weeks and, since starting the clinical trial in May, the mass in his lung has shrunk by 40%.

"Getting into this clinical trial so quickly has been a game-changer," said Patrick. "I've been able to avoid chemotherapy and keep enjoying my summer, camping, trout fishing, and spending time with my family, all while getting the care I need. It's a miracle how much better I feel."

AHN is implementing a system-wide approach to ensure that eligible patients are connected to appropriate trials, regardless of where they enter the network. Providers across specialties, including radiology, oncology, palliative care, and navigation, are collaborating through tumor boards and shared workflows to integrate clinical research seamlessly into routine care.

"Time is of the essence when it comes to a cancer diagnosis and treatment, so by accelerating the screening process and getting patients into a well-matched trial much sooner, we hope to increase the chances of successful treatment and survival," said Ariel Lopez-Chavez, MD, medical oncologist and Director of Precision Medicine and Developmental Therapeutics Cancer Clinic at AHN. "Utilizing the TIME is revolutionizing how we connect patients with potentially life-saving clinical trials and enhancing access for patients throughout western Pennsylvania."

Media Contact

Emily Beatty, Allegheny Health Network, 5136789620, [email protected]

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network