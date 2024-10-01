AHN Chill Project™ Expands to Provide Mental Health Support to Nursing Students at the AHN Schools of Nursing

AHN Chill Project provides a vital lifeline, offering students access to confidential counseling, stress management techniques, and peer support groups, all designed to help them navigate the challenges of their journey. Post this

The AHN Chill Project began in 2019 as a comprehensive mental health support program in schools across Western Pennsylvania. The program has grown exponentially in the last five years, providing services to over 54 locations, including several college campuses. AHN Chill Project addresses the unique challenges and stressors students face, utilizing mindfulness-based exercises to equip students with skills to identify, discuss, and react positively to stress, promoting their overall well-being and academic success.

"We recognize that nursing students are under immense pressure, balancing rigorous academic demands with clinical rotations and personal responsibilities," said Amy Stoker, PhD, RN, director of the AHN Schools of Nursing. "AHN Chill Project provides a vital lifeline, offering students access to confidential counseling, stress management techniques, and peer support groups, all designed to help them navigate the challenges of their journey."

The new initiative is funded by West Penn School of Nursing alumna and retired West Penn Hospital nurse Mary Hartley ('66), who donated funds to support the launch of the Chill Project within the Schools of Nursing.

Research shows that nursing students often report high levels of stress and anxiety, which often go unaddressed. Burnout in nursing has gained more attention since the COVID-19 pandemic, with an estimated [62% of nurses experiencing burnout symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic.

The goal of embedding the Chill Project within the Schools of Nursing is to help nursing students develop positive coping techniques, identify and address burnout triggers, and build resiliency by teaching evidence-based skills. Students can apply these skills in any work environment or role throughout their careers.

A Behavioral Health School Educator will rotate between the two nursing school campuses to meet the needs of nursing students and will be accessible through appointments and open drop-in times outside of the standard nursing school class schedule when students need extra support.

Students can access AHN Chill Project resources in designated AHN Chill Room™ at each campus — calming, tranquil spaces that encourage decompression and relaxation.

The nursing school-based Chill Project will also streamline referrals to outpatient AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health services for students who may need an extra level of support outside of the school setting.

"The clinically proven success of the AHN Chill Project is a testament to our commitment to the holistic well-being of students during and after their education," said William C. Davies, Ed.D., founder and director of the AHN Chill Project. "We're excited to expand these resources to support our nursing students and help create an environment that helps them thrive both academically and personally."

AHN Chill Project is available to all students enrolled in the full-time and part-time nursing programs at both West Penn School of Nursing and Citizens School of Nursing. Students can access the program through their respective schools.

