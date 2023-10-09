AHN, Harvard Physicians Document Link Between Menopausal Transition and Increased Cardiovascular Risk, Urge heart-healthy lifestyle modifications earlier in life

"...but for women, it's not just the normal aging process that contributes to this increased risk – physiological changes driven by menopausal hormonal fluctuations and ovarian aging also add to the risk," said Dr. Jaya Mehta, AHN primary care internist and the article's lead author. Tweet this

Those changes include increased fatty tissue deposits and vascular anatomy changes, such as increased arterial stiffness, Dr. Mehta said.

Additionally, research has shown women who experience "premature menopause" – symptoms prior to age 40 – or early menopause (from ages 40-45) also have an increased risk of heart failure or atrial fibrillation, compared to those who begin the menopausal transition at a later age.

"Menopause is not just about hot flashes and reproductive system changes," Dr. Mehta said. "We want patients to be mindful of the other health risks associated with the menopausal transition, and to take preventive steps – such as prioritizing improved diet and sleep habits – to lessen those risks."

Nature is a weekly international journal that publishes peer-reviewed research in all fields of science and technology. Nature also publishes review articles, which interpret and contextualize existing research; the AHN-Harvard paper appeared in "Nature Reviews Cardiology," a monthly journal.

Menopause is an under-researched area of medicine, and the Nature review article was published just a few weeks after the journal Cell published its own comprehensive review of the state of menopausal medicine, looking at 70 years of mid-life research and identifying knowledge gaps.

"Despite decades of research pertaining to menopause, more work is needed to document [symptom] prevalence and health impacts outside high-income countries," the review said.

Because of those knowledge and research gaps, general awareness about menopause and its many potential side effects is limited.

"While almost all women will experience menopause, only a minority of them receive effective treatment for their symptoms," said JoAnn E. Manson, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Harvard Medical School.

A pioneering women's health advocate and oft-cited public health researcher, Dr. Manson is co-author of the Nature article. "The implications are enormous for women, their health, and their general sense of wellness and productivity – one recent study suggested that menopause symptoms cost American women $1.8 billion in lost working time per year."

As for the cardiovascular risk factors tied to menopause, while changes in men's body composition occur more gradually, for women, "modifications in body composition occur most rapidly during the two-year period before and after the final menstrual period," the Nature review article said.

The changes in body composition, fat metabolism, and estrogen levels during menopause are associated with elevated lipid levels, arterial thickening, and other heart health risk factors.

"Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in women, who tend to develop the disease later in life than men do," Dr. Manson said. "All women should be mindful of their heart health, but women who are experiencing or about to experience menopause should talk with their doctors about

their unique cardiovascular risk factors."

The Nature article (doi:10.1038/s41569-023-00926-7) was published Sept. 26.

